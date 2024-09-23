Louisville DL Rene Konga Named to PFF's National Team of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville defensive lineman Rene Konga has been named to Pro Football Focus' Week Four National Team of the Week, PFF announced Monday.
In the Cardinals' 31-19 win over Georgia Tech this past Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive tackle logged seven tackles and half a tackle for loss in 48 snaps played. According to PFF, he graded out at a 90.9, including a 91.1 in run defense.
Through three starts this season, Konga has only collected 10 tackles (five solo) and half a tackle for loss. But according to PFF, his 90.4 grade for the season up to this point is the third-best in the FBS and best among power conference teams for an interior defensive lineman.
Konga joined Louisville this offseason during the spring portal window as a transfer from Rutgers. He was a rotational piece for the Scarlet Knights this past season, getting snaps primarily on the edge but also seeing some time on the interior. Appearing in 10 games last year, Konga collected eight tackles (five solo), two for loss, a sack, two QB hurries and a forced fumble.
A Canadian native of Ottawa, Ontario, Konga was a part of Rutgers' 2020 recruiting class, and saw minimal run over his first two years in Piscataway. The 2022 season is when he first started to crack the defensive line rotation, totaling five tackles (two solo), one for loss, a sack and two pass breakups over nine games played.
Louisville will be back in action this weekend, traveling to South Bend for a ranked matchup with Notre Dame. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Rene Konga: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
