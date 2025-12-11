How to Watch Louisville's Rivalry Matchup vs. Memphis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a few extra days off, it's time for the Louisville men's basketball program to get back to work. In their next time out, they'll take on another former longtime conference rival, welcoming Memphis to the KFC Yum! Center.

Last week, the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season, but were able to put together a proper response to it.

In the ACC/SEC Challenge at Arkansas last Wednesday, Louisville's energy and focus was lackluster, eventually resulting in an 89-80 defeat. But in their next outing this past Saturday, a neutral site matchup vs. Indiana in Indianapolis, Louisville earned a convincing 87-78 victory.

As for the Tigers, year eight under head coach Penny Hardaway didn't exactly get off on the right foot. Memphis began the 2025-26 season at just 1-4, including losses to Ole Miss, Purdue and Wake Forest. That being said, they enter their matchup against Louisville on a three-game wining streak, and most recently upset Baylor, 78-71, last Saturday.

This will be the 91st all-time meeting between the two rivals, with the Cardinals holding a 54-36 advantage. The Cardinals won in the last matchup, claiming an 81-72 decision back on Dec. 16, 2017 up in Madison Square Garden for the Gotham Classic

Louisville and Memphis used to play on a regular basis, stemming from their shared time in the Missouri Valley Conference, Metro Conference and Conference USA. However, since Louisville's departure for the Big East in 2005, the two schools have played just five times.

This past summer, the Cardinals and Tigers agreed to a six-year series beginning this season. The 2026-27 iteration will be held at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, with venues for the remaining four games "still being finalized."

Memphis Tigers (4-4, 0-0 American) vs. No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time : Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EST

: Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EST Place : KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV : ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream : Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.

: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

