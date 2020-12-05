Report: Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield Interviews with South Carolina

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield's name has once again emerged regarding the vacant position at South Carolina.

According to a report from The Big Spur, the South Carolina affiliate for 247Sports, South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner conducted an in-person interview with Satterfield on Friday. Additional reports from the area state that Tanner flew into Bowling Green, Ky. to conduct the interview with Satterfield.

When asked about the report by Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said he had "Nothing new to report on my end".

The news comes roughly two weeks after The Athletic reported that Satterfield was scheduled to have an in-person interview over the South Carolina head coaching job.

After the initial report began to circulate, sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde that Satterfield is "not interested and happy at Louisville", and Tyra told WDRB's Rick Bozich that not only is Satterfield "committed to being the Louisville football coach", but that the report was "not true".

Satterfield later released a statement, denying the report and reiterating his commitment as the head coach of the Cardinals.

"While I am flattered my name was associated with another job I haven't pursued or sought out any offers", he said in his statement. "I am the head coach at the University of Louisville. We are building a strong foundation and culture. I love our players and the dedication they have shown to me and my staff. It’s important that we continue the development of this program. We have an outstanding recruiting class coming in December and I’m excited for the future of this program. L's Up!!"

Satterfield was hired as the head coach of the Cardinals in December 2018, after going 51-24 and winning three consecutive Sun Belt titles at his alma mater of Appalachian State. The Hillsborough, N.C. native guided Louisville to an 8-5 campaign including a Music City Bowl win in his first year at the helm, and was named the 2019 ACC Coach of the Year.

Louisville currently sports a 3-7 record with one game left in Satterfield's second year, with the Cardinals set to host Wake Forest for Senior Day next weekend. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Dec. 12 with a time yet to be determined.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp