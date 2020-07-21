Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville DE Commit RJ Sorensen

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American has announced their watch list for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players, and Louisville defensive end commit RJ Sorensen was among the 1,000 candidates named.

Here is their full evaluation of Sorensen:

Prospect: RJ Sorensen
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Committed to: Louisville
Projected Position: Defensive End/Tackle

Frame: Incredible length on this prospect. Carries his weight exceptionally well and has room for more if asked.

Athleticism: The first step isn’t eye-popping, the bend isn’t great, but everything is above average in terms of twitch and explosion. He redirects flat down the line of scrimmage quickly and efficiently.

Instincts: He’s got a knack for dislodging the ball from the ball carrier, and when he can’t get a pass rush, he has the length to get his hands into the passing lane. Closes rushing lanes from the quarterback quickly.

Polish: He’s trying to work a pass rush skillset It’s just not quite refined enough to be extremely effective just yet. His eyes are constantly in the backfield, and he’s plays with decent pad level for someone his size.

Bottom Line: Depending on how much weight you put on Sorenson in the college ranks, he could make for a great defensive tackle. However, if you run an odd front defense, he’s going to be able to stack and shed flawlessly at the defensive end position.

Related - SI All-American watch list: 13 Louisville Cardinals commits named

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Previous success doesn't influence Louisville's preparations

Micale Cunningham, Javian Hawkins and Tutu Atwell were named to preseason award lists last week

samdraut

Protocols and guidelines allowing for safer athletic participation

Scott Satterfield feels more comfortable with players on campus

samdraut

SI Publishers Select 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team

The publishers for the various ACC sites on Sports Illustrated voted on their preseason All-ACC team, and here are their selections:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Preparing for Transition to Next Phase of Offseason

After an offseason filled primarily with voluntary workouts up to this point, the Louisville Football program will soon have a bit of normalcy restored and be able to conduct team meetings and walk-throughs.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville DE Commit Victoine Brown

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville defensive end commit Victoine Brown

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football officially announces addition of CB Kei'Trel Clark & WR Roscoe Johnson

Former Liberty cornerback Kei'Trel Clark & former UNC wide receiver Roscoe Johnson are now officially Louisville Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville WR Commit Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville wide receiver commit Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: July 20, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville WR Commit Demetrius Cannon

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville wide receiver commit Demetrius Cannon

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 TE Christian Pedersen commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from California is the twenty-first commitment for Louisville Football's 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic