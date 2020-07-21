SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville DE Commit RJ Sorensen

SI All-American has announced their watch list for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players, and Louisville defensive end commit RJ Sorensen was among the 1,000 candidates named.

Here is their full evaluation of Sorensen:

Prospect: RJ Sorensen

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Committed to: Louisville

Projected Position: Defensive End/Tackle

Frame: Incredible length on this prospect. Carries his weight exceptionally well and has room for more if asked.

Athleticism: The first step isn’t eye-popping, the bend isn’t great, but everything is above average in terms of twitch and explosion. He redirects flat down the line of scrimmage quickly and efficiently.

Instincts: He’s got a knack for dislodging the ball from the ball carrier, and when he can’t get a pass rush, he has the length to get his hands into the passing lane. Closes rushing lanes from the quarterback quickly.

Polish: He’s trying to work a pass rush skillset It’s just not quite refined enough to be extremely effective just yet. His eyes are constantly in the backfield, and he’s plays with decent pad level for someone his size.

Bottom Line: Depending on how much weight you put on Sorenson in the college ranks, he could make for a great defensive tackle. However, if you run an odd front defense, he’s going to be able to stack and shed flawlessly at the defensive end position.

