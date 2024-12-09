Report: Former Purdue QB Ryan Browne Setting Up Visit to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As part of their quest to find their next starting quarterback through the transfer portal, the Louisville football program is in the process of bringing a player from Jeff Brohm's old stomping grounds on campus.
Former Purdue signal caller Ryan Browne is "in the process of setting up" several visits, one of which is to the Cardinals, according to 247Sports' Allen Trieu. Utah, Virginia Tech, Missouri and UCF are also in the mix to get a visit.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback saw action in eight games this past season for Purdue, and started vs. Illinois and Oregon while normal starter Hudson Card was in concussion protocol. Browne went off vs. the Illini, going 18-of-26 for 297 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 17 times for 118 yards. This performance netted him Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week honors.
Against the Ducks, Browne didn't have nearly the same success, going 9-of-19 for 93 yards and an interception, while also rushing 14 times for 48 yards. For the season, he finished 43-of-76 (56.6 percent) for 532 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions, along with 50 rushes for 155 yards.
The Clarkston, Mich native played just one game as a true freshman in 2023, going 12-of-16 for 104 yards against Northwestern. Browne was the No. 1,024 prospect in the nation coming out of high school.
The transfer portal officially opened up on Monday, and Louisville has already been lining up visitors this week. USC quarterback Miller Moss is set to visit later this week, as is FIU offensive lineman Naeer Jackson. Charlotte edge rusher Demon Clowney and Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa visited the Cardinals on the first day the portal opened.
So far, Louisville has seen 14 players of their own announce that they will enter the portal when it opens. They are still waiting for their first transfer commitment.
(Photo of Ryan Browne: Marc Lebryk - Imagn Images)
