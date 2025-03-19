Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Sam Dawson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has scooped up another in-state Class of 2026 prospect, with Sam Dawson opting to play college ball with the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Sam Dawson
Position: Defensive Line
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 275 pounds
School: Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham
Top Offers: Eastern Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Sam Dawson's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Despite being 275 pounds, Dawson holds his weight very well, and it's very clear that he has plenty of room on his frame to add more weight and muscle. This is particularly the case in his upper body, and he could push for 300 pounds when at his max. Dawson also has a solid wingspan/length overall to go with his height.
Athleticism: For someone who could add roughly 20 or more pounds to his frame once he gets on campus, Dawson does have good game day strength, although it has room for improvement. His initial burst could use a little bit of work, although it has flashed in pockets, but his lateral agility is actually above average for a player his size.
Instincts: You'd think that Dawson's best work as a lineman comes from his strength, but it actually comes from his hand and arm usage. While his initial striking power is hit or miss, he has some solid counters and point-of-contact swim moves. Additionally, he's got good timing and ability to shed blocks and make a tackle when a running back is running into his gap.
Polish: While Dawson projects as a defensive tackle at the college level, he actually mainly played defensive end in South Oldham's three-down lineman scheme, so there is some position versatility. He also has the awareness to make plays on the ball when engaged in a block, whether that's tackling a ball carrier rushing in his gap or breaking up a pass at the line of scrimmage. That being said, there are some fundamental things to clean up. Mainly, he is extremely inconsistent with his jump off the ball, and he needs to get better about staying low as he routinely gets stood up on initial blocks.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a solid long-term pickup for Louisville. Dawson will need to continue adding weight to his frame and clean up some of his fundamentals, but if it all comes together, he could become an impact contributor on the line.
(Photo of Sam Dawson via Twitter/X)
