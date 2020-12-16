Satterfield: Louisville is "not in line for a bowl"

(Photo of Scott Satterfield & Louisville players: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2020 season for the Louisville football program now appears to be officially over.

During his Early Signing Day press conference on Wednesday, head coach Scott Satterfield revealed that athletic director Vince Tyra had been in communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference regarding a bowl invite, and it appears they told him it will not be happening.

"Vince (Tyra) has been in communication with the ACC this week, and we're not in line for a bowl," Satterfield said. "So we're moving forward for next season."

Despite finishing the season three games under .500, a mark that would normally be well below bowl qualifications, the Cardinals were still very much in contention for the postseason. Back in October, the NCAA made the call to waive the win requirement to play in a bowl for the 2020 season, thus making all 127 FBS teams bowl eligible.

This was further amplified by the fact that several ACC schools decided to opt out of bowl season, as Boston College, Pitt, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech all decided to decline postseason participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering all five teams were ahead of Louisville in the ACC standings, they were almost assuredly guaranteed an invite to one of the 7-9 bowls with ACC tie-ins.

Louisville finishes the regular season with a 4-7 record, and 3-7 in the ACC.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp