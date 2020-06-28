Louisville coaches and players share in joy of competition

When Scott Satterfield got ready to jump toward Mekhi Becton for a chest bump, he thought “What am I doing here?”

The Louisville football head coach met Becton, a 2020 first round NFL Draft pick, in the air for a memorable moment during Louisville’s victory over Wake Forest on Oct. 12. Satterfield tweeted a GIF of the encounter with the 6-foot-7, 369 pound offensive lineman last week with the caption “These calls tonight got me like” in regards to recent recruiting success.

The memorable moment in Louisville’s first road victory over a ranked team since 2011 provided Satterfield with content for social media.

“I went a little bit low with my jump so I didn’t get knocked down, that’s just raw emotions,” Satterfield said. “He is a big human being, but I survived it and it’s a great GIF.”

The outburst of excitement represents a larger principle for Louisville.

Satterfield says having fun is one of the team’s core values.

“We really have fun, when we are out there on that field with our players, we have a lot of fun,” Satterfield said. “It is competitive, you get into that thing, sometimes it can be overwhelming, but for us, we just try to have fun and enjoy the moment.”

The hard work during the offseason, practices and preparation leads to 12 opportunities to compete against opponents, Satterfield said.

He wants players and coaches to enjoy the games.

“We are going to enjoy those opportunties, so we score a touchdown or coming off the field, we are going to celebrate with our guys,” Satterfield said. “The joy on their faces, that’s what we are doing it for.”