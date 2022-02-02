Watch: Scott Satterfield Talks Signing Day, Recruiting Momentum and Staff Hires

The Cardinals signed four prospects to complete their 2022 class, and are in the midst of a recruiting hot streak in the '23 cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Although Louisville football had inked most of their incoming prospects and transfers during the Early Signing Period last December, the program still made noise during the traditional National Signing Day.

The Cardinals signed four additional players to their 2022 class on Wednesday, with two coming from the high school ranks and the other two transferring over from other Division I program. All four were signees play in the secondary.

"That has been a big need for us, in the defensive back room. We have to be able to get some players in here that can play," head coach Satterfield said. "I think those players can come in, and hopefully have an impact on our team right off the bat."

The 2022 class isn't the only cycle where Louisville has made tremendous strides. Over the last week, they have landed four prospects in the Class of 2023, including top-100 priority target Pierce Clarkson, and are in great shape with several other elite talents in the class.

"It's a lot of momentum right now, the most we've ever had," Satterfield said. "I've told all these recruits that this will be the best class Louisville football's ever signed, the 2023 class. We're headed that way, and we're gonna make it so."

Satterfield also took some time during his signing day presser to touch upon the various staff hires they have made since the offseason began.

Louisville brought on Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor to serve as offensive coordinator, Florida secondaries coach Wesley McGriff to be co-defensive coordinator, former Card Deion Branch as the new director of player development, as well as Georgia's Ben Sowders to be the director of strength and conditioning.

"They're all gonna make us better," Satterfield said. "Again, appreciate our administration for allowing us to go out and find the best coaches. I think that's what it takes. Go out, find the best coaches, and so we have to be able to do that."

Below is Satterfield's full presser regarding national signing day, the recruiting momentum generated between the 2022 and 2023 classes, recent staff hires made by the program, and more:

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Scott Utterback -Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter