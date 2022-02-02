Louisville Football Signs Four During '22 National Signing Day

The Cardinals now have a full roster for the upcoming 2022 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The traditional National Signing Day is here, and it was a relatively quiet one for the Louisville football program.

During the early signing period last December, the Cardinals were able to secure 17 National Letters of Intent - 13 from high school prospects and four from transfers. Louisville also signed a fifth transfer in the 2022 cycle last month.

Due to the amount of players for Louisville who took advantage of an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA because of COVID-19, the Cardinals' Class of 2022 is a bit smaller than what we typically expect.

But that being said, even with the amount of players already in tow, Louisville still was able to add more to their '22 class on Wednesday.

The Cardinals signed four players on the traditional signing day: two high school prospects and two Division I transfers. Belleville (Mich.) HS defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell and Columbus (Ga.) Carver safety Antonio Watts signed out of high school, with former USC cornerback Jayden Williams and former Duke safety Jalen Alexander opting to transfer and sign with Louisville.

Louisville also has a commitment from Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli center Sam Secrest, but he will come in as a blueshirt, meaning he will not be put on scholarship until the fall.

In total, the Cards are bringing on 23 new players for next season. As a result, barring any more transfers out of the program, Louisville now has a full 85-man scholarship roster for 2022.

Louisville will kick off the 2022 season with a road matchup against Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3

