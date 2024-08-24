Scoreboard Watching: What Louisville Fans Should Watch For in Week Zero
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - College football has finally returned! Well, sort of.
Most programs still have another week until they officially kick off their 2024 season, including Louisville, with their week one matchup at home vs. Austin Peay set for Aug. 31 at noon. That being said, "week zero" is here to get the party started.
Today, we have a quartet of games on tap to whet the appetites of college football fans. Of the four games on today, two of them feature future Louisville opponents. This will give fans both a glimpse into the future of what to expect, and perhaps a team to pull for in hopes of boosting the Cardinals' strength of schedule.
Here are the games that Louisville fans should keep tabs on today:
No. 10 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (Dublin, Ireland)
Channel: ESPN at 12:00 p.m. EST
Future Date/Past Result: Louisville hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The SEC and the Big Ten might rule the sport following conference realignment, but college football officially makes its triumphant return with an ACC showdown. Preseason league favorite and defending conference champ Florida State will take on Georgia Tech across the pond at AVIVA Stadium in Dublin, Ireland for the annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
On paper, the Yellow Jackets have a team that has the potential to play spoiler against teams in the top half of the ACC. GT has one of the better offenses in the conference, led by one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the league in Haynes King. But can King cut down on his turnovers from last season? And has Georgia Tech's woeful defense from last season made any sort of progress?
Also, this could be a very, very early scout for a potential ACC Championship Game rematch between Louisville and Florida State. The Noles still have a very talented team and are deserving of their top-10 ranking, but they lost a LOT of production from their 2023 squad. Will their defense still be as disruptive? Is D.J. Uiagalelei the answer at quarterback? Time will tell.
SMU at Nevada
Channel: CBS Sports Network at 8:00 p.m. EST
Future Date/Past Result: Louisville hosts SMU on Saturday, Oct. 5.
While there is the Montana State at New Mexico game on immediately after the FSU/GT game, Louisville fans are going to be a lot more interested in the first evening game of the season, which features ACC newcomer SMU.
Of the three programs joining the ACC this season, the Mustangs are far the most well-equipped to have immediate success. For starters, SMU went 11-3 last season and won the AAC Championship. Additionally, they bring back a multitude of players from last season. This includes QB Preston Stone, RB Jaylan Knighton, and eight of their top nine tacklers.
There are two questions regarding SMU, though. How will they fare with the increase in competition from the AAC to the ACC? Additionally, do the Mustangs have the depth to be able to compete through a 12-game season in a power conference? While neither question will be answered in a game vs. the Wolfpack where they are 25-point favorites, it will be interesting to see how their chemistry from last season has carried over into the opener.
(Photo of Chris Bell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
