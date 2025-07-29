Seahawks Sign Former Louisville DT Thor Griffith
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With NFL training camp in full swing and the 2025 preseason set to start this weekend, Thor Griffith now officially has a chance to compete for a spot on an NFL roster.
The former Louisville defensive lineman has been officially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks, the organization announced Tuesday. Griffith went unselected in during the 2025 NFL Draft, but received an invitation to rookie minicamp by the Seahawks shortly afterwards.
A transfer from Harvard and former FCS All-American, while Griffith's production took a dip in his lone season with Louisville, he still found a way to make an impact. Playing in all 13 games with one start, the 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive tackle logged 21 tackles (15 solo), six for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.
Prior to joining the Cardinals last offseason, Griffith had been one of the best defensive tackles in the FCS. He earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors as both a senior and junior for the Crimson, as well as Third-Team FCS All-American honors as a junior.
Starting all 10 games as a senior in 2023, the Portsmouth, N.H. native collected a team-best 11.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, while also collecting 55 tackles overall, eight quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. The season before, he collected 46 tackles, 12.0 for loss, 5.0 sacks, and three quarterback hurries in 10 games and eight starts.
In three on-field seasons at Harvard following the cancellation of his freshman campaign in 2020 due to COVID, Griffith amassed 132 total tackles, 33.5 for loss, 13.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over 30 games.
Griffith was also one of the Cardinals' most athletic players on the roster. During his final year at Harvard, he bench pressed 225 pounds 45 times, ran a 4.95 40-yard dash with a 1.65 10-yard split, and clocked a 4.57 short shuttle. It earned him the No. 16 spot on The Athletic's "Freaks List," which ranks the top 100 most athletic players in college football.
(Photo of Thor Griffith: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
