ACC Releases Updated Injury Report for Louisville vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In less than 24 hours, the Louisville football program will finally be coming back to L&N Stadium.
After having to sit on their overtime loss to Virginia for two weeks thanks to a bye week. then responding knocking of No. 2 Miami in South Florida, the Cardinals come back home for a matchup against Boston College. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
That being said, neither team is operating at full health. On Thursday night, we gained a little bit of clarity as to how banged up both sides are, with the ACC releasing their first availability report for tomorrow's Louisville-Boston College showdown.
Louisville's backup running backup Duke Watson, for the second straight week, was designated as "out" on the first injury report after exiting the Virginia game three weeks ago. Starting defensive end Wesley Bailey, as well as rotational offensive lineman Naeer Jackson, were both listed as "questionable."
As for the Eagles, they are dealing with a plethora of injuries, as 13 players were listed as "out," and five more were "questionable" or "probable." The most recent development is that running back Turbo Richard, their leading rusher on the season, is "questionable" after exiting the previous game at UConn.
With kickoff less than 24 hours outs, what do the injury designations look like now? On Friday night, the ACC released the second availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Boston College.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Second Availability Report for Louisville vs. Boston College
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- WR #14 Kris Hughes
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #26 Duke Watson
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
QUESTIONABLE
- DL #23 Wesley Bailey
- OL #57 Naeer Jackson
- OL #72 Sam Secrest
PROBABLE
- LB #54 Jaxon Panariello
- DL #92 Micah Carter
Boston College Eagles
OUT
- LB #1 Daveon Crouch
- WR #1 Jaedn Skeete
- WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.
- LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell
- DB #10 Syair Torrence
- DB #19 Marcelous Townsend
- DB #24 Amari Jackson
- LB #26 Jason Hewlett Jr.
- DB #29 Cameron Martinez
- WR #38 Will Graves III
- LB #44 Palaie Faoa
- DL #51 Sterling Sanders
- OL #56 Eryx Daugherty
- WR #80 Bryce Dopson
- TE #86 Danny Edgehille
- DL #90 Ty Clemons
- DL #92 Onye Nwosisi
- DT #93 Owen Stoudmire
QUESTIONABLE
- RB #2 Turbo Richard
- DB #35 Ashton McShane
- DL #59 Micah Amedee
PROBABLE
- DB #3 Max Tucker
- DL #15 Quintayvious Hutchins
- LB #33 Owen McGowan
- OL #71 Jude Bowry
