ACC Releases Updated Injury Report for Louisville vs. Boston College

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Eagles is less than 24 hours away.

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) had a stop on Bowling Green Falcons wide receiver Allen Middleton (1) in the first half against Bowling Green at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 20, 2025.
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) had a stop on Bowling Green Falcons wide receiver Allen Middleton (1) in the first half against Bowling Green at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In less than 24 hours, the Louisville football program will finally be coming back to L&N Stadium.

After having to sit on their overtime loss to Virginia for two weeks thanks to a bye week. then responding knocking of No. 2 Miami in South Florida, the Cardinals come back home for a matchup against Boston College. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

That being said, neither team is operating at full health. On Thursday night, we gained a little bit of clarity as to how banged up both sides are, with the ACC releasing their first availability report for tomorrow's Louisville-Boston College showdown.

Louisville's backup running backup Duke Watson, for the second straight week, was designated as "out" on the first injury report after exiting the Virginia game three weeks ago. Starting defensive end Wesley Bailey, as well as rotational offensive lineman Naeer Jackson, were both listed as "questionable."

As for the Eagles, they are dealing with a plethora of injuries, as 13 players were listed as "out," and five more were "questionable" or "probable." The most recent development is that running back Turbo Richard, their leading rusher on the season, is "questionable" after exiting the previous game at UConn.

With kickoff less than 24 hours outs, what do the injury designations look like now? On Friday night, the ACC released the second availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Boston College.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Second Availability Report for Louisville vs. Boston College

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • LB #6 Stanquan Clark
  • WR #14 Kris Hughes
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #26 Duke Watson
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

QUESTIONABLE

  • DL #23 Wesley Bailey
  • OL #57 Naeer Jackson
  • OL #72 Sam Secrest

PROBABLE

  • LB #54 Jaxon Panariello
  • DL #92 Micah Carter

Boston College Eagles

OUT

  • LB #1 Daveon Crouch
  • WR #1 Jaedn Skeete
  • WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.
  • LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell
  • DB #10 Syair Torrence
  • DB #19 Marcelous Townsend
  • DB #24 Amari Jackson
  • LB #26 Jason Hewlett Jr.
  • DB #29 Cameron Martinez
  • WR #38 Will Graves III
  • LB #44 Palaie Faoa
  • DL #51 Sterling Sanders
  • OL #56 Eryx Daugherty
  • WR #80 Bryce Dopson
  • TE #86 Danny Edgehille
  • DL #90 Ty Clemons
  • DL #92 Onye Nwosisi
  • DT #93 Owen Stoudmire

QUESTIONABLE

  • RB #2 Turbo Richard
  • DB #35 Ashton McShane
  • DL #59 Micah Amedee

PROBABLE

  • DB #3 Max Tucker
  • DL #15 Quintayvious Hutchins
  • LB #33 Owen McGowan
  • OL #71 Jude Bowry

