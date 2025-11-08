ACC Releases Updated Injury Report for Louisville vs. Cal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In less than 24 hours, the Louisville football program will make their return to L&N Stadium
Following a road game at Virginia Tech this weekend where they escaped Lane Stadium with a 28-16 victory, the Cardinals are coming back home for a night game against Cal. Kickoff between UofL and UC is set for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
With it being late in the season, both teams are dealing with a handful of injuries. On Thursday night, we gained a little bit of clarity as to how banged up both sides are, with the ACC releasing their first availability report for tomorrow's Louisville-Cal showdown.
While Cardinals running back Isaac Brown has been ruled "out" for this game (and potentially beyond), his backup in Duke Watson was listed as "probable" on the first report after missing the last three games. Additionally, linebacker Stanquan Clark, Louisville's best defender, was officially "questionable" after having not played since the second game of the year.
As for the Golden Bears, T.J. Bollers, their best defensive lineman, is officially "out." However, linebacker Cade Uluave, who was the ACC's leading tackler entering last weekend, was designated as "probable" on the first report after having to miss most of last weekend's game vs. Virginia.
With kickoff less than 24 hours outs, what do the injury designations look like now? On Friday night, the ACC released the second availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Cal.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Second Availability Report for Louisville vs. Cal
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- RB #1 Isaac Brown
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- DB #13 Justin Agu
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- LB #43 Trent Carter
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
PROBABLE
- RB #26 Duke Watson
- OL #72 Sam Secrest
Cal Golden Bears
OUT
- RB #11 LJ Johnson Jr.
- DB #14 Aiden Manutai
- OLB #18 Serigne Tounkara
- DB #23 Isaiah Crosby
- RB #24 Jayden Parker
- DB #30 Mayze Bryant
- OLB #43 Ryan McCulloch
- OL #70 Sam Bjerke
- OL #78 Lamar Robinson
- DL #88 T.J. Bollers
- TE #89 Ben Marshall
- DL #98 Nate Burrell
PROBABLE
- ILB #0 Cade Uluave
- RB #5 Brandon High Jr.
