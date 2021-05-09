Louisville Makes Top 10 for '22 DL Selah Brown

The local product includes the hometown Cardinals in his list of top schools.

(Photo of Selah Brown: University of Louisville Athletics via Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is now one step closer to landing one of their top targets in the Class of 2022.

Defensive lineman Selah Brown, who plays less than five miles away from Cardinal Stadium at Louisville Male (Ky.) HS, announced his top 10 schools on Sunday with the hometown Cardinals making the cut. Northwestern, Boston College, Stanford, UCF, Cincinnati, Illinois, West Virginia, Wake Forest and Kentucky rounded out the list.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound prospect, who plays both defensive tackle and defensive end, is a consensus top five prospect in the state of Kentucky and top 30 defensive end/athlete in the class. He ranks as the No. 329 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

During his junior campaign, Brown was an integral piece to one of the top high school teams in the Commonwealth. He logged 38 tackles, a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss, as well as 3.0 sacks. He helped the Bulldogs to an 8-2 record, as well as a berth in the Kentucky Class 6A State Championship game.

Louisville currently sports a two-man 2022 recruiting class. Quarterback Khalib Johnson committed during the last weekend of April, then defensive end Popeye Williams gave his verbal pledge on Derby Day.

You can view Selah Brown's junior year highlights here.

