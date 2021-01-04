Georgia Southern Transfer QB Shai Werts Commits to Louisville

The Cardinals land their second Georgia Southern transfer of the day, and third overall transfer of the cycle.

(Photo of Shai Werts: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just hours after landing a commitment from safety Kenderick Duncan Jr., the Louisville football program received another pledge from a former Georgia Southern product, as redshirt senior quarterback Shai Werts has also committed to the Cardinals.

He is the third transfer that head coach Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff have landed in this recruiting cycle, following former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Bryan Hudson.

Adding Louisville's 21 signees from the Early Signing Period, and outside linebacker Jaraye Williams, who has yet to sign an NLI, and the Cardinals have a full 25-man 2021 recruiting class.

He now marks the fourth scholarship quarterback for Louisville, alongside redshirt junior Malik Cunningham, sophomore Evan Conley and signee TJ Lewis. However, there is interest in moving him to wide receiver, according to 247Sports. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound signal caller has been a dynamic offensive force during his tenure in Statesboro. In 11 games during his final season with the Eagles, he completed 60.2% of his passes for eight touchdowns and 1,062 yards, while rushing for an additional 720 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 46 career games with Georgia Southern, the Clinton, S.C. native completed 57.0% of his passes for 3,777 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions; while also rushing for 3,083 yards and 34 touchdowns. He guided the Eagles to three bowls games, including two wins and being named the MVP of the 2018 Camellia Bowl.

Louisville ended their 2020 season with a 4-7 record, and a 3-7 mark in ACC play.

