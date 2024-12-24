Elite '26 WR Somourian Wingo Names Louisville to Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might be fairly preoccupied with the transfer portal at the moment when it comes to their recruiting efforts, but they're still making waves in the Class of 2026.
Elite wide receiver Somourian Wingo announced his top 10 schoools on Monday, and the Cardinals made the cut. Florida, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Missouri, South Carolina, South Florida, Tennessee and UCF are also in the running for his recruitment.
There's a reason why so many high major programs are interested in the 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout. Wingo ranks as high as the No. 23 receiver in the nation, and the 130th-ranked prospect overall in the 2026 cycle, according to ESPN.
As you can imagine, the Saint Augustine (Fla.) HS product is coming off of an extremely productive junior campaign. in 13 games tracked by MaxPreps, Wingo logged 62 receptions for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping the Yellow Jackets go 11-2 this season. It's a big jump in production from his already productive sophomore year, where he caught 29 passes for 531 yards and six scores.
So far in the Class of 2026, Louisville has landed a trio of commitments: Chiefland (Fla.) edge rusher Jon Adams, Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn linebacker Brady Ballart and Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands offensive lineman Max Merz. In the more immediate cycle, the Cardinals signed 15 2025 prospects during the early signing period.
(Photo of Somourian Wingo: Bob Self - Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky