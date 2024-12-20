Southern Transfer DB Rodney Johnson Jr. Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The transfer portal commitments continue to roll in for the Louisville football program.
Former Southern U. defensive back Rodney Johnson Jr. has committed to and signed with the Cardinals, the program announced Friday.
Spending the last three years at Southern after spending his true freshman campaign at Stephen F. Austin, Johnson is coming off of his best season in college. Playing in 12 games while starting 11, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound corner/safety logged 43 tackles (23 solo), 6.0 for loss, five pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. He earned a Second-Team All-SWAC nod from Phil Steele for his efforts.
The New Orleans native collected 97 tackles and 14 pass breakups during his three seasons and 30 games with Southern. He also competed for the Jaguars' track and field team, running a 10.65 in the 100-meters, a 21.97 in the 200-meters, and helped post a 40.45 in the 4x100 meter relay - all earlier this calendar year.
Johnson is the fourth transfer to commit to Louisville over the last two days, following FIU safety JoJo Evans, SEMO offensive guard Carter Guillaume and FAU offensive guard Jordan Church. So far, he's 11th portal pickup for the Cardinals overall.
Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 17 players of their own enter the portal prior to the Dec. 28 deadline.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Rodney Johnson Jr.: Erik Williams - Shreveport-Bossier Advocate)
