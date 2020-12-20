DE Tabarius Peterson to Return to Louisville

One of the Cardinals' starters on the defensive line is returning for a sixth season with the program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football redshirt senior defensive end Tabarius Peterson has decided that he will be returning for a sixth year with the program, announcing the news on social media.

"After many prayers and talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided to return for another year at Louisville," Peterson said in a statement. "Covid-19 has effected this world in multiple ways, giving me the opportunity to continue my career. I'm very excited to work on my craft along with my brother. I want to thank god and everyone who supports me."

Peterson is the second senior to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and return to Louisville, following the footsteps of inside linebacker CJ Avery.

Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns and cornerback Marlon Character all declared for the 2021 NFL Draft; while quarterback Jawon Pass & safety Russ Yeast entered the transfer portal as graduate transfers.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound edge rusher saw action in nine games and started in eight, collecting 15 tackles (12 solo), 1.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, a quarterback hurry and a tackle for loss.

While he was not as impactful as fellow linemen Jared Goldwire & YaYa Diaby, he ended the 2020 season with his best performance of the year. Against Wake Forest, he collected his first sack and forced fumble of the season, and tallied a season-high five tackles.

Redshirting his freshman year in 2016, the Tucker, Ga. native has totaled 106 tackles (57 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles in 47 career games as a Cardinal.

