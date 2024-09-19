Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (3-1, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:
- Rankings:
GT
UofL
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
19th/20th
SOS
58th
131st
SOR
43rd
58th
SP+
49th
16th
FPI
36th
13th
Sagarin
53rd
21st
Kelley Ford
40th
15th
CFB Insiders
34th
15th
- Offensive Statistics:
GT
UofL
Total Offense
36th (446.3)
4th (590.5)
Yards Per Play
21st (97.26)
1st (590.5)
Scoring Offense
31st (36.5)
3rd (55.5)
Passing Yards
46th (267.0)
13th (327.5)
Yards per Completion
68th (12.14)
44th (13.10)
Rushing Yards
47th (179.3)
9th (263.0)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
35th (5.60)
2nd (8.22)
First Downs Gained
4th (89)
88th (52)
3rd Down Con. %
30th (48.7%)
11th (56.5%)
4th Down Con. %
21st (80.0%)
1th (100.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
1st (100.0%)
71st (83.3%)
Turnovers Lost
6th (1)
1st (0)
Interceptions Thrown
24th (1)
1st (0)
Fumbles Lost
1st (0)
1st (0)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
32nd (3.50)
17th (3.00)
Sacks Allowed
1st (0.00)
29th (1.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
115th (26:26)
12th (33:36)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
GT
Louisville
Total Defense
66th (317.5)
8th (198.0)
Yards Allowed Per Play
66th (5.16)
3rd (3.36)
Scoring Defense
51st (17.8)
10th (7.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
81st (219.0)
11th (116.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
33rd (98.5)
25th (82.0)
First Downs Allowed
125th (71)
4th (28)
3rd Down Defensive %
64th (35.2%)
5th (22.2%)
4th Down Defensive %
108th (70.0%)
125th (100.0%)
Red Zone Defensive %
56th (80.0%)
22nd (66.7%)
Turnovers Gained
94th (2)
65th (3)
Interceptions Caught
N/A
55th (2)
Fumbles Recovered
21st (2)
53rd (1)
TFL Per Game
35th (7.0)
5th (9.5)
Sacks Per Game
107th (1.25)
2nd (4.50)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
GT
UofL
Net Punting
33rd (41.83)
130th (32.00)
Avg. Kickoff Return
122nd (12.75)
126th (11.00)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
90th (19.50)
58th (18.00)
Avg. Punt Return
60th (9.10)
54th (9.71)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
32nd (0.75)
12th (0.00)
Field Goal Attempts
2-4
2-4
PAT
20-20
15-15
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 78.2 percent chance to win against the Yellow Jackets. Louisville has an FPI rating of 14.7 (13th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has an FPI rating of 5.8 (36th overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 79 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 16.2 (16th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has an FPI rating of 5.9 (49th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have an 83 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets. Louisville has a KFord rating of 15.2 (15th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has a KFord rating of 6.5 (40th overall).
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 63.32 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets. Louisville has an IPR rating of 61.5 (15th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has an IPR rating of 52.5 (34th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 41, Georgia Tech 28.
(Photo via Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
