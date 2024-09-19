Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Sep 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) runs past Louisville Cardinals linebacker Keith Brown (22) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) runs past Louisville Cardinals linebacker Keith Brown (22) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (3-1, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:

- Rankings:

GT

UofL

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

19th/20th

SOS

58th

131st

SOR

43rd

58th

SP+

49th

16th

FPI

36th

13th

Sagarin

53rd

21st

Kelley Ford

40th

15th

CFB Insiders

34th

15th

- Offensive Statistics:

GT

UofL

Total Offense

36th (446.3)

4th (590.5)

Yards Per Play

21st (97.26)

1st (590.5)

Scoring Offense

31st (36.5)

3rd (55.5)

Passing Yards

46th (267.0)

13th (327.5)

Yards per Completion

68th (12.14)

44th (13.10)

Rushing Yards

47th (179.3)

9th (263.0)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

35th (5.60)

2nd (8.22)

First Downs Gained

4th (89)

88th (52)

3rd Down Con. %

30th (48.7%)

11th (56.5%)

4th Down Con. %

21st (80.0%)

1th (100.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

1st (100.0%)

71st (83.3%)

Turnovers Lost

6th (1)

1st (0)

Interceptions Thrown

24th (1)

1st (0)

Fumbles Lost

1st (0)

1st (0)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

32nd (3.50)

17th (3.00)

Sacks Allowed

1st (0.00)

29th (1.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

115th (26:26)

12th (33:36)

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

GT

Louisville

Total Defense

66th (317.5)

8th (198.0)

Yards Allowed Per Play

66th (5.16)

3rd (3.36)

Scoring Defense

51st (17.8)

10th (7.0)

Passing Yards Allowed

81st (219.0)

11th (116.0)

Rushing Yards Allowed

33rd (98.5)

25th (82.0)

First Downs Allowed

125th (71)

4th (28)

3rd Down Defensive %

64th (35.2%)

5th (22.2%)

4th Down Defensive %

108th (70.0%)

125th (100.0%)

Red Zone Defensive %

56th (80.0%)

22nd (66.7%)

Turnovers Gained

94th (2)

65th (3)

Interceptions Caught

N/A

55th (2)

Fumbles Recovered

21st (2)

53rd (1)

TFL Per Game

35th (7.0)

5th (9.5)

Sacks Per Game

107th (1.25)

2nd (4.50)

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

GT

UofL

Net Punting

33rd (41.83)

130th (32.00)

Avg. Kickoff Return

122nd (12.75)

126th (11.00)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

90th (19.50)

58th (18.00)

Avg. Punt Return

60th (9.10)

54th (9.71)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

32nd (0.75)

12th (0.00)

Field Goal Attempts

2-4

2-4

PAT

20-20

15-15

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 78.2 percent chance to win against the Yellow Jackets. Louisville has an FPI rating of 14.7 (13th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has an FPI rating of 5.8 (36th overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 79 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 16.2 (16th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has an FPI rating of 5.9 (49th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have an 83 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets. Louisville has a KFord rating of 15.2 (15th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has a KFord rating of 6.5 (40th overall).

- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 63.32 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets. Louisville has an IPR rating of 61.5 (15th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has an IPR rating of 52.5 (34th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 41, Georgia Tech 28.

(Photo via Brett Davis - Imagn Images)

Published
Matthew McGavic

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

