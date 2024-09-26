Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-0, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (3-1) on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
- Rankings:
ND
UofL
AP/USA TODAY
16th/14th
15th/17th
SOS
47th
124th
SOR
36th
22nd
SP+
11th
12th
FPI
9th
11th
Sagarin
8th
19th
Kelley Ford
9th
13th
CFB Insiders
9th
13th
- Offensive Statistics:
ND
UofL
Total Offense
55th (412.0)
14th (502.3)
Yards Per Play
45th (6.36)
4th (8.42)
Scoring Offense
48th (32.8)
12th (47.3)
Passing Yards
108th (173.8)
18th (308.0)
Yards Per Completion
122nd (9.52)
19th (14.67)
Rushing Yards
18th (238.3)
37th (194.3)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
5th (6.71)
9th (6.41)
First Downs Gained
35th (86)
96th (66)
3rd Down Con. %
78th (38.6%)
34th (46.9%)
4th Down Con. %
75th (50.0%)
1st (100.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
51st (88.9%)
74th (84.6%)
Turnovers Lost
52nd (4)
1st (0)
Interceptions Thrown
34th (2)
1st (0)
Fumbles Lost
61st (2)
1st (0)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
41st (4.25)
9th (3.00)
Sacks Allowed
73rd (1.75)
11th (0.67)
Avg. Time of Possession
55th (30:42)
34th (31:48)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
ND
UofL
Total Defense
16th (256.3)
22nd (268.7)
Yards Allowed Per Play
17th (4.17)
20th (4.31)
Scoring Defense
10th (9.8)
13th (11.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
18th (135.3)
44th (181.3)
Rushing Yards Allowed
51st (121.0)
18th (87.3)
First Downs Allowed
29th (56)
14th (46)
3rd Down Defensive %
10th (24.5%)
9th (23.8%)
4th Down Defensive %
8th (16.7%)
95th (66.7%)
Red Zone Defensive %
36th (75.0%)
14th (66.7%)
Turnovers Gained
41st (6)
73rd (4)
Interceptions Caught
8th (6)
78th (2)
Fumbles Recovered
N/A (0)
44th (2)
TFL Per Game
118th (4.0)
7th (8.7)
Sacks Per Game
46th (2.25)
14th (3.00)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
ND
UofL
Net Punting
68th (38.78)
103rd (36.29)
Avg. Kickoff Return
83rd (18.00)
125th (12.00)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
44th (17.33)
77th (19.00)
Avg. Punt Return
82nd (7.00)
74th (7.89)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
75th (7.80)
20th (1.00)
Field Goal Attempts
4-6
3-6
PAT
17-17
19-19
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 32.4 percent chance to win against the Fighting Irish. Louisville has an FPI rating of 15.7 (11th overall), whereas Notre Dame has an FPI rating of 19.7 (9th overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 35.33 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 17.2 (12th overall), whereas Notre Dame has an FPI rating of 21.1 (11th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 25 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish. Louisville has a KFord rating of 15.9 (13th overall), whereas Notre Dame has a KFord rating of 21.5 (8th overall).
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 39.8 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish. Louisville has an IPR rating of 61.5 (13th overall), whereas Notre Dame has an IPR rating of 66.5 (9th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 17, Notre Dame 14.
(Photo of Isaac Guerendo: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
