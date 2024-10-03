Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-1, 1-0 ACC) is set to face SMU (4-1, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:
- Rankings:
SMU
UofL
AP/USA TODAY
RV/RV
22nd/22nd
SOS
95th
34th
SOR
40th
36th
SP+
26th
14th
FPI
19th
12th
Sagarin
24th
17th
Kelley Ford
21st
13th
CFB Insiders
22nd
13th
- Offensive Statistics:
SMU
UofL
Total Offense
55th (419.4)
17th (475.5)
Yards Per Play
63rd (5.94)
11th (7.46)
Scoring Offense
13th (42.2)
17th (41.5)
Passing Yards
84th (213.8)
23rd (297.0)
Yards Per Completion
53rd (12.73)
27th (13.66)
Rushing Yards
27th (205.6)
54th (178.5)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
63rd (4.74)
24th (5.67)
First Downs Gained
14th (115th)
85th (85)
3rd Down Con. %
35th (46.4%)
44th (44.9%)
4th Down Con. %
67th (54.5%)
98th (42.9%)
Red Zone Con. %
87th (81.8%)
91st (81.3%)
Turnovers Lost
82nd (7)
15th (3)
Interceptions Thrown
23rd (2)
7th (1)
Fumbles Lost
119th (5)
50th (2)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
61st (5.00)
25th (4.00)
Sacks Allowed
36th (1.20)
42nd (1.25)
Avg. Time of Possession
64th (30:15)
31st (31:52)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
SMU
UofL
Total Defense
38th (311.2)
17th (271.5)
Yards Allowed Per Play
32nd (4.77)
24th (4.51)
Scoring Defense
51st (21.4)
26th (16.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
82nd (222.4)
34th (176.8)
Rushing Yards Allowed
16th (88.8)
23rd (94.8)
First Downs Allowed
48th (79)
7th (57)
3rd Down Defensive %
45th (34.3%)
5th (23.1%)
4th Down Defensive %
42nd (41.7%)
102nd (66.7%)
Red Zone Defensive %
111th (93.8)
31st (75.0%)
Turnovers Gained
1st (14)
62nd (6)
Interceptions Caught
2nd (9)
95th (2)
Fumbles Recovered
7th (5)
17th (4)
TFL Per Game
80th (5.4)
12th (7.8)
Sacks Per Game
101st (1.4)
34th (2.5)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
SMU
UofL
Net Punting
126th (34.27)
115th (35.40)
Avg. Kickoff Return
57th (20.20)
128th (11.67)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
36th (16.80)
75th (19.17)
Avg. Punt Return
53rd (10.00)
82nd (7.00)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
89th (9.50)
33rd (4.00)
Field Goal Attempts
11-14
4-7
PAT
20-20
22-22
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 67.1 percent chance to win against the Mustangs. Louisville has an FPI rating of 15.3 (12th overall), whereas SMU has an FPI rating of 11.3 (19th overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 63.13 percent chance to take down the Mustamgs. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.8 (14th overall), whereas SMU has an FPI rating of 12.6 (26th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 73 percent chance to defeat the Mustangs. Louisville has a KFord rating of 15.8 (13th overall), whereas SMU has a KFord rating of 12.0 (21st overall).
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 53.85 percent chance to take down the Mustangs. Louisville has an IPR rating of 62 (13th overall), whereas SMU has an IPR rating of 58 (22 overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, SMU 31.
(Photo of Jadon Thompson: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
