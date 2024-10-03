Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jadon Thompson (2) tries to break free from the tackle of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Ahmari Harvey (3) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-1, 1-0 ACC) is set to face SMU (4-1, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:

- Rankings:

SMU

UofL

AP/USA TODAY

RV/RV

22nd/22nd

SOS

95th

34th

SOR

40th

36th

SP+

26th

14th

FPI

19th

12th

Sagarin

24th

17th

Kelley Ford

21st

13th

CFB Insiders

22nd

13th

- Offensive Statistics:

SMU

UofL

Total Offense

55th (419.4)

17th (475.5)

Yards Per Play

63rd (5.94)

11th (7.46)

Scoring Offense

13th (42.2)

17th (41.5)

Passing Yards

84th (213.8)

23rd (297.0)

Yards Per Completion

53rd (12.73)

27th (13.66)

Rushing Yards

27th (205.6)

54th (178.5)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

63rd (4.74)

24th (5.67)

First Downs Gained

14th (115th)

85th (85)

3rd Down Con. %

35th (46.4%)

44th (44.9%)

4th Down Con. %

67th (54.5%)

98th (42.9%)

Red Zone Con. %

87th (81.8%)

91st (81.3%)

Turnovers Lost

82nd (7)

15th (3)

Interceptions Thrown

23rd (2)

7th (1)

Fumbles Lost

119th (5)

50th (2)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

61st (5.00)

25th (4.00)

Sacks Allowed

36th (1.20)

42nd (1.25)

Avg. Time of Possession

64th (30:15)

31st (31:52)

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

SMU

UofL

Total Defense

38th (311.2)

17th (271.5)

Yards Allowed Per Play

32nd (4.77)

24th (4.51)

Scoring Defense

51st (21.4)

26th (16.0)

Passing Yards Allowed

82nd (222.4)

34th (176.8)

Rushing Yards Allowed

16th (88.8)

23rd (94.8)

First Downs Allowed

48th (79)

7th (57)

3rd Down Defensive %

45th (34.3%)

5th (23.1%)

4th Down Defensive %

42nd (41.7%)

102nd (66.7%)

Red Zone Defensive %

111th (93.8)

31st (75.0%)

Turnovers Gained

1st (14)

62nd (6)

Interceptions Caught

2nd (9)

95th (2)

Fumbles Recovered

7th (5)

17th (4)

TFL Per Game

80th (5.4)

12th (7.8)

Sacks Per Game

101st (1.4)

34th (2.5)

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

SMU

UofL

Net Punting

126th (34.27)

115th (35.40)

Avg. Kickoff Return

57th (20.20)

128th (11.67)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

36th (16.80)

75th (19.17)

Avg. Punt Return

53rd (10.00)

82nd (7.00)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

89th (9.50)

33rd (4.00)

Field Goal Attempts

11-14

4-7

PAT

20-20

22-22

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 67.1 percent chance to win against the Mustangs. Louisville has an FPI rating of 15.3 (12th overall), whereas SMU has an FPI rating of 11.3 (19th overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 63.13 percent chance to take down the Mustamgs. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.8 (14th overall), whereas SMU has an FPI rating of 12.6 (26th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 73 percent chance to defeat the Mustangs. Louisville has a KFord rating of 15.8 (13th overall), whereas SMU has a KFord rating of 12.0 (21st overall).

- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 53.85 percent chance to take down the Mustangs. Louisville has an IPR rating of 62 (13th overall), whereas SMU has an IPR rating of 58 (22 overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, SMU 31.

(Photo of Jadon Thompson: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

