NCAA Tournament First Four Opening Odds for Every Game (NC State, SMU, Lehigh Open as Favorites)

The field for the 2026 NCAA Tournament is set, which means we have the First Four games – including the final four teams that made it in – set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

NC State, Texas, SMU and Miami (OH) were the final four teams that made the tournament, edging out bubble teams like Oklahoma, Auburn, San Diego State and Indiana.

Even though Miami (OH) didn’t lose a game until the MAC Tournament (losing in the quarterfinals), it didn’t play a tough enough schedule to earn a spot without having to play in the First Four.

There are also four No. 16 seeds that will play in the First Four: UMBC, Howard, Prairie View A&M and Lehigh. All of those teams won their respective conference tournaments to earn a big to the NCAA Tournament.

Since these games tip before the first round on Thursday, it’s only right that we take a look at the opening odds for these matchups!

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tuesday, March 17 First Four Games

UMBC vs. Howard Odds and Total

Spread

UMBC -1.5 (+100)

Howard +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

UMBC: -120

Howard: +100

Total

142.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The UMBC Retrievers and Howard Bison are both conference champions, and oddsmakers have set their First Four matchup as a virtual toss up.

The Retrievers are 24-8 and knocked off Vermont (by 15 points) in the America East Playoffs Final to advance to the NCAA Tournament. KenPom has the Retrievers (No. 185) ahead of the Bison (No. 207) in its latest rankings.

Howard won the MEAC in the 2025-26 season, beating NC Central by seven points in the conference title game. The Bison are 23-10 this season and were the No. 1 seed in the MEAC.

There’s obviously some major history with the UMBC program, as it upset Virginia as a No. 16 seed in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

NC State vs. Texas Odds and Total

Spread

NC State -1.5 (+100)

Texas +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

NC State: -120

Texas: +100

Total

164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Both Texas and NC State were on the bubble coming into Selection Sunday but they made the final field. The Longhorns are one of 10 SEC teams to make the tournament while the Wolfpack were one of eight teams out of the ACC.

NC State struggled towards the end of the season, losing seven of its last nine games (including the conference tournament). Texas (18-14) followed a similar path, losing five of its final six games (including the SEC Tournament).

Oddsmakers have the Wolfpack as small favorites in this game, and they’re expecting some fireworks on offense with the total set at 164.5.

Wednesday, March 18 First Four Games

Miami (OH) vs. SMU Odds and Total

Spread

Miami (OH) +7.5 (-110)

SMU -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Miami (OH): +260

SMU: -325

Total

167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The SMU Mustangs won just one game in the ACC Tournament, but it was enough for them to sneak in despite a slow finish to the regular season. SMU lost four games in a row to end the regular season, taking it from a lock for the NCAA Tournament to a major bubble team.

Despite that, oddsmakers have it heavily favored against the Miami (OH) RedHawks, who were upset by UMass in the MAC quarterfinals. Miami (OH) had not lost a game before that, and it still snuck into the field. Still, the fact that the team doesn’t have a Quad 1 win has oddsmakers very skeptical of how it will fare in the First Four.

Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh Odds and Total

Spread

Prairie View A&M +1.5 (-120)

Lehigh -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Prairie View A&M: +100

Lehigh: -120

Total

148.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

One of the biggest upset victories in conference tournament action came in the SWAC, as the Prairie View A&M Panthers went from 9-9 in SWAC play to the tournament champs.

Now, they’re set as slight underdogs against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, who went 11-7 in Patriot League play, but benefitted from Boston University upsetting No. 1 seed Navy during the conference tournament. The Mountain Hawks (18-16) knocked off BU by 14 in the Patriot League Final to earn an automatic bid.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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