Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. James Madison

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Dukes for their Friday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals tight end Jaleel Skinner (88) right, celebrates with Louisville Cardinals running back (26) Duke Watson after he scored a touchdown during the Cards' 51-17 win over Eastern Kentucky University at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville Cardinals tight end Jaleel Skinner (88) right, celebrates with Louisville Cardinals running back (26) Duke Watson after he scored a touchdown during the Cards' 51-17 win over Eastern Kentucky University at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face James Madison (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Dukes:

Rankings

James Madison

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/RV

RV/RV

CFP

N/A

N/A

SOS

103rd

109th

SOR

56th

62nd

SP+

44th

20th

FPI

71st

41st

Sagarin

66th

18th

Kelley Ford

66th

30th

Offensive Statistics

James Madison

Louisville

Total Offense

37th (458.0)

11th (542.0)

Yards Per Play

43rd (6.45)

12th (8.09)

Scoring Offense

23rd (45.0)

16 (51.0)

Passing Yards

105th (145.0)

19th (313.0)

Yards Per Completion

115th (8.53)

49th (12.52)

Rushing Yards

6th (313.0)

31st (229.0)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

14th (7.11)

9th (7.63)

First Downs Gained

51st (23)

18th (28)

3rd Down Con. %

34th (53.8%)

9th (66.7%)

4th Down Con. %

86th (33.3%)

100th (0.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

1st (100.0%)

1st (100.0%)

Turnovers Lost

98th (2)

118th (3)

Interceptions Thrown

79th (1)

128th (3)

Fumbles Lost

88th (1)

1st (0)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

112th (8.0)

1st (1.00)

Sacks Allowed

36th (1.00)

1st (0.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

45th (32:27)

69th (30:25)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

James Madison

Louisville

Total Defense

10th (148.0)

11th (150.0)

Yards Allowed Per Play

Scoring Defense

38th (10.0)

69th (17.0)

Passing Yards Allowed

14th (84.0)

12th (76.0)

Rushing Yards Allowed

26th (64.0)

34th (74.0)

First Downs Allowed

16th (10)

16th (10)

3rd Down Defensive %

29th (21.4%)

33rd (23.1%)

4th Down Defensive %

1st (0.0%)

1st (0.0%)

Red Zone Defensive %

71st (100.0%)

71st (100.0%)

Turnovers Gained

7th (3)

N/A

Interceptions Caught

4th (3)

N/A

Fumbles Recovered

N/A

N/A

TFL Per Game

76th (5.0)

55th (6.0)

Sacks Per Game

N/A

10th (4.0)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics

James Madison

Louisville

Net Punting

90th (38.00)

45th (43.00)

Avg. Kickoff Return

38th (23.00)

5th (44.00)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

61st (16.00)

69th (17.00)

Avg. Punt Return

87th (1.00)

13th (22.33)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

4th (0.00)

4th (0.00)

Field Goal Attempts

1-2

1-1

PAT

6-6

6-7

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 77.9 percent chance to win against the Dukes. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.7 (41st overall), whereas James Madison has an FPI rating of -1.3 (71st overall)

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 74.88 percent chance to take down the Dukes. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.2 (20th overall), whereas James Madison has an SP+ rating of 6.3 (44th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have an 83 percent chance to defeat the Dukes. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.1 (30th overall), whereas James Madison has a KFord rating of 1.1 (66th overall)

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 38, James Madison 21.

(Photo of Duke Watson, Jaleel Skinner: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

