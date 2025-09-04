Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. James Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face James Madison (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Dukes:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
James Madison
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/RV
RV/RV
CFP
N/A
N/A
SOS
103rd
109th
SOR
56th
62nd
SP+
44th
20th
FPI
71st
41st
Sagarin
66th
18th
Kelley Ford
66th
30th
Offensive Statistics
James Madison
Louisville
Total Offense
37th (458.0)
11th (542.0)
Yards Per Play
43rd (6.45)
12th (8.09)
Scoring Offense
23rd (45.0)
16 (51.0)
Passing Yards
105th (145.0)
19th (313.0)
Yards Per Completion
115th (8.53)
49th (12.52)
Rushing Yards
6th (313.0)
31st (229.0)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
14th (7.11)
9th (7.63)
First Downs Gained
51st (23)
18th (28)
3rd Down Con. %
34th (53.8%)
9th (66.7%)
4th Down Con. %
86th (33.3%)
100th (0.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
1st (100.0%)
1st (100.0%)
Turnovers Lost
98th (2)
118th (3)
Interceptions Thrown
79th (1)
128th (3)
Fumbles Lost
88th (1)
1st (0)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
112th (8.0)
1st (1.00)
Sacks Allowed
36th (1.00)
1st (0.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
45th (32:27)
69th (30:25)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
James Madison
Louisville
Total Defense
10th (148.0)
11th (150.0)
Yards Allowed Per Play
Scoring Defense
38th (10.0)
69th (17.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
14th (84.0)
12th (76.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
26th (64.0)
34th (74.0)
First Downs Allowed
16th (10)
16th (10)
3rd Down Defensive %
29th (21.4%)
33rd (23.1%)
4th Down Defensive %
1st (0.0%)
1st (0.0%)
Red Zone Defensive %
71st (100.0%)
71st (100.0%)
Turnovers Gained
7th (3)
N/A
Interceptions Caught
4th (3)
N/A
Fumbles Recovered
N/A
N/A
TFL Per Game
76th (5.0)
55th (6.0)
Sacks Per Game
N/A
10th (4.0)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
James Madison
Louisville
Net Punting
90th (38.00)
45th (43.00)
Avg. Kickoff Return
38th (23.00)
5th (44.00)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
61st (16.00)
69th (17.00)
Avg. Punt Return
87th (1.00)
13th (22.33)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
4th (0.00)
4th (0.00)
Field Goal Attempts
1-2
1-1
PAT
6-6
6-7
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 77.9 percent chance to win against the Dukes. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.7 (41st overall), whereas James Madison has an FPI rating of -1.3 (71st overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 74.88 percent chance to take down the Dukes. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.2 (20th overall), whereas James Madison has an SP+ rating of 6.3 (44th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have an 83 percent chance to defeat the Dukes. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.1 (30th overall), whereas James Madison has a KFord rating of 1.1 (66th overall)
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 38, James Madison 21.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Duke Watson, Jaleel Skinner: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky