Louisville to Honor Teddy Bridgewater, Harry Douglas' Jerseys During 2024 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville football stars Teddy Bridgewater and Harry Douglas will have their jerseys honored during the upcoming 2024 season, UofL announced Monday.
Douglas will have his No. 85 jersey added to the Ring of Honor during the Cardinals' matchup against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Sept. 7. Bridgewater's No. 5 jersey will get added to the Ring of Honor during Louisville's homecoming against Miami on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Bridgewater is one of the best quarterbacks, and overall players, in the history of the Louisville football program. In 39 career games with the Cardinals from 2011 to 2013, he completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 9,817 yards and 72 touchdowns to just 24 interceptions.
His career completion percentage is No. 1 in program history, while his career passing yards and touchdowns are both good for third. He also has the most wins as a starting quarterback in Louisville history with 27, and the most top-25 wins as a starting QB with five.
The Miami, Fla. native guided Louisville to an 11-2 record as a sophomore in 2012, culminating in a 33-23 upset win over No. 3 Florida in the Sugar Bowl. He led the Cardinals to a program-record 12-1 mark as a junior in 2013, including a 36-9 win over Miami in the Russell Athletic Bowl.
As for Douglas, he is one of the best wide receivers to ever suit up for Louisville. Playing 46 games from 2004 to 2007, he caught 173 passes for 2,924 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also rushing 19 times for 162 yards and a score.
His career receiving yards mark is good for No. 2 in program history, trailing only Arnold Jackson, while his 16.9 yards per receptions (min. 100 catches) is good for third, and his receptions mark is good for sixth. His 233 receiving yards against Kentucky on Sept. 15, 2007 remains the single-game program record.
The Tampa native broke out in a big way as a junior in 2006, hauling in 70 catches for a then-school record 1,265 receiving yards, as well as six touchdowns to help Louisville go 12-1 with a 24-13 win over Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl. He followed that up with another impactful year as a senior, recording 71 receptions for 1,159 yards and seven scores.
(Photo of Harry Douglas: Alan Diaz - Associated Press)
