Report: Teddy Bridgewater Comes Out of Retirement, Re-Signs with Lions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Less than two weeks removed from guiding his alma mater to a high school state championship, Teddy Bridgewater is back in the league.
The former Louisville quarterback, who retired from the NFL after the end of last season following a 10-year professional career, is coming out of retirement and re-signing with the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.
Bridgewater recently wrapped up his first year as the head coach of of Miami (Fla.) Northwestern High School, and was able to guide the Bulls to a Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A championship earlier this month.
Following the title run, the Miami native and former Cardinal revealed his intention to try and play again on an interview with the NFL Network.
"That's the plan," Bridgewater said. "My team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out."
The former first round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings has played for seven different teams during his career, most recently spending the 2023 season with Detroit. Up to this point in his NFL career, Bridgewater has 15,120 passing yards and 75 touchdowns to 47 interceptions, along with 844 rushing yards for 11 touchdowns.
Bridgewater is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the Louisville football program. In 39 career games with the Cardinals from 2011 to 2013, he completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 9,817 yards and 72 touchdowns to just 24 interceptions.
His career completion percentage is No. 1 in program history, while his career passing yards and touchdowns are both good for third. He also has the most wins as a starting quarterback in Louisville history with 27, and the most top-25 wins as a starting QB with five.
A four-star prospect in the Class of 2011, Bridgewater was inserted as the starter just a few games into his freshman campaign. By the end of the year, he had completed 64.5 percent of his throws for 2,129 yards and 14 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, helping Louisville go 7-6 with a berth in the Belk Bowl.
The Miami native broke out the next year as a sophomore, and helped architect one of the best seasons in Louisville history. He was named the Big East Offensive Player of the Year during the 2012 season, throwing for 3,718 yards and 27 touchdowns to just eight picks against a 68.5 completion percentage. He guided Louisville to an 11-2 record that season, culminating in arguably the biggest win in school history - a 33-23 upset win over No. 3 Florida in the Sugar Bowl.
As a junior, Bridgewater established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and had one of the best passing seasons in program history. He completed 71.0 percent of his passes for 3,970 yards and 31 touchdowns to only four interceptions, with his completion percentage and passing touchdown mark both program-bests in a single season. He also guided Louisville to a program-record 12-1 mark, including a 36-9 win over Miami in the Russell Athletic Bowl.
(Photo of Teddy Bridgewater: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky