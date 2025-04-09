The Athletic Ranks, Evaluates Louisville's Top 2025 NFL Draft Prospects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crop of Louisville football players who have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft don't have to wait much longer to learn where, or if, they will be selected. The first day of the three-day draft is set to begin on Thursday, Apr. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.
With the draft just around the corner,The Athletic's Dane Brugler has released his annual NFL Draft Guide, nicknamed 'The Beast'. It includes comprehensive scouting reports for 401 prospects, NFL-verified testing information for more than 2,600 prospects, and includes rankings and breakdowns for several of Louisville's top draft prospects.
Brugler has a trio of Louisville players ranked within his top 100, headlined by a player who has rocketed up draft boards in Tyler Shough. He not only ranked Shough as the No. 4 quarterback in the draft class, but the No. 50 overall prospect, and projected him as a second round selection. Like most analysts, Brugler is weary of Shough's age, but absolutely loves his physical intangibles.
"Shough is overaged and needs to cut back on some of the high-risk passing decisions, but he is a gifted thrower with the functional mobility to work of schedule," Brugler wrote. "He has the tools to work his way up a depth chart and make plays once on the field."
Behind Shough on Brugler's overall big board is Ashton Gillotte, who comes in as his No. 78 prospect and No. 15 edge rusher. He projects Gillotte as a third round prospect, and is a big fan of his quick twitch athleticism and high motor.
"Gillotte is a densely built edge defender who might not check every box but is consistently in the sack area and plays fast, physical and persistent — three qualities that will endear him to NFL coaches," Brugler wrote. "He can be an immediate sub-package rusher with long-term starting potential."
Towards the end of Brugler's list of top 100 prospects is Quincy Riley, who is placed at No. 95 overall. Riley is ranked as the No. 11 cornerback and projected as a third-fourth round pick, and while Brugler isn't a fan of his size, he loves the mental aspect of his game.
"Riley will need to prove that he won't be a liability against NFL size and strength, but he has the requisite speed and nose for the football to carry vertical routes and challenge catch points," Brugler wrote. "He projects as an immediate contributor (zone or man) with the upside to ascend to starter-level snaps."
Surprisingly, not only was Ja'Corey Brooks not ranked among Brugler's top 100 prospects, he projects Brooks as priority free agent and not getting drafted at all. In a relatively weak draft class for wide receivers, Brooks comes in at just No. 37 at the position, citing his ability to finish plays.
"Brooks' lack of short-area agility and pacing allows man coverage to stay attached to him on short and intermediate routes, but his play strength, tracking skills and catch radius could make him a potential WR4/5," Brugler wrote.
While several other Louisville prospects were not given full-on evaluations, Brugler still ranked them on his positional big boards:
- Dan Foster Jr: No. 182 LB
- M.J. Griffin: No. 142 S
- Thor Griffith: No. 50 DT
- Michael Gonzalez: No. 69 OG
- Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: No. 206 WR
- Myles Jernigan: No. 142 EDGE
- Richard Kinley II: No. 171 EDGE
- Tramel Logan: No. 100 EDGE
- Duane Martin: No. 140 TE
- Tamarion McDonald: No. 144 S
- Jonathan Mendoza: No. 59 OT
- Tahveon Nicholson: No. 62 CB
- Ramon Puryear: No. 128 EDGE
- Mark Redman: No. 31 TE
- Dezmond Tell: No. 117 DT
- Corey Thornton: No. 87 CB
You can view his 2024 NFL Draft Guide, complete with full evaluations of Shough, Gillotte, Riley and Brooks here.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky