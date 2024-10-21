Louisville DT Thor Griffith Named to PFF's National Team of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville defensive tackle Thor Griffith has been named to Pro Football Focus' Week Eight National Team of the Week, PFF announced Monday.
This is the third time this season that a Cardinal has been named to PFF's National Team of the Week. Defensive tackle Rene Konga was named to the Week Four National Team of the Week, while inside linebacker Stanquan Clark was tabbed for Week Five.
Louisville might have fallen 52-45 this past weekend to Miami, but Griffith was one of the few bright spots on the defensive side of the ball. While the 6-foot-2, 320-pound lineman only logged one tackle and a forced fumble, according to PFF, he graded out at a 93.3.
The Harvard transfer has had a little bit of a slow start to his 2024 season, but is starting to find his stride. Playing in all seven games so far this season, along with a start against SMU, Griffith has logged eight tackles, 2.5 for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Last season at Harvard, Griffith was one of the best defensive tackles in all of the FCS. Starting all 10 games, he collected a team-best 11.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, while also collecting 55 tackles overall, eight quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, with a defensive grade of 89.3, Griffith was the second-highest rated defensive tackle in the FCS, behind only Penn's Joey Slackman (90.1).
The Portsmouth, N.H. native was just as disruptive for Harvard as junior the season before. That year in 10 games and eight starts, he collected 46 tackles, 12.0 for loss, 5.0 sacks, and three quarterback hurries. In three on-field seasons with the Crimson following the cancellation of his freshman campaign in 2020 due to COVID, Griffith has amassed 132 total tackles, 33.5 for loss, 13.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over 30 games.
Louisville will be back in action this weekend, heading to Boston College on a short turnaround. Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Thor Griffith: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
