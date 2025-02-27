Live Tracker: Louisville Players at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is now officially off and running up at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Of the 329 prospects that received invitations take part in the week-long showcase for NFL scouts and general managers, four of them are from Louisville.
Quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, defensive end Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley all have a prime opportunity to put on a show and increase their draft stock ahead of April's NFL Draft. They'll participate in several events that showcase their various athletic abilities
As the week unfolds, this article will be updated with the NFL Combine results from all five former Cardinals.
Wide Receiver Ja'Corey Brooks
- Height: TBD
- Weight: TBD
- Arms: TBD
- Hands: TBD
- 40-Yard Dash: TBD
- 10-Yard Split: TBD
- Vertical Jump: TBD
- Broad Jump: TBD
- 3-Cone Drill: TBD
- 20-Yard Shuffle: TBD
- Bench Press: TBD
Brooks established himself as one of the best receivers in the ACC in his lone year as a Cardinal. His 1,013 receiving yards were second in the conference to Miami's Xavier Restrepo, while his nine touchdown receptions were third and his 61 receptions 10th. He was voted as a First-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
Defensive End Ashton Gillotte
- Height: TBD
- Weight: TBD
- Arms: TBD
- Hands: TBD
- 40-Yard Dash: TBD
- 10-Yard Split: TBD
- Vertical Jump: TBD
- Broad Jump: TBD
- 3-Cone Drill: TBD
- 20-Yard Shuffle: TBD
- Bench Press: TBD
While Gillotte had a little bit of a slow statistical start to his senior campaign, he still managed to be one of the most impactful defensive linemen in the ACC by regular season's end. Starting all 12 regular season games, he finished with 43 total tackles (23 solo), 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Cornerback Quincy Riley
- Height: TBD
- Weight: TBD
- Arms: TBD
- Hands: TBD
- 40-Yard Dash: TBD
- 10-Yard Split: TBD
- Vertical Jump: TBD
- Broad Jump: TBD
- 3-Cone Drill: TBD
- 20-Yard Shuffle: TBD
- Bench Press: TBD
Riley also got off to a slow start to his 2024 campaign and was hampered by an ankle injury, but he was still one of the best defensive backs in the ACC. Playing in 10 regular season games while starting eight, he led the ACC in pass break ups with 13, while collecting 33 tackles (21 solo), three for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Quarterback Tyler Shough
- Height: TBD
- Weight: TBD
- Arms: TBD
- Hands: TBD
- 40-Yard Dash: TBD
- 10-Yard Split: TBD
- Vertical Jump: TBD
- Broad Jump: TBD
- 3-Cone Drill: TBD
- 20-Yard Shuffle: TBD
- Bench Press: TBD
Coming over from Texas Tech to play his final year of collegiate eligibility, Shough was able to play a full healthy season for the first time in his career, and it paid off massive dividends. Starting all 12 regular season games, he completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
(Photo via Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky