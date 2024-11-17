What Jeff Brohm Said After Louisville's 38-35 Loss at Stanford
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Even with momentum on their side after taking down Clemson, that didn't stop the Louisville football program from suffering one of their worst losses in program history, falling 38-35 at Stanford.
"A very disappointing loss, and that falls on me," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "A lot of silly things happen throughout the game, and they cost us. They really happened throughout the entire game, not just at the end. Of course, the two penalties at the end were devastating. Still, that's on me.
"We got to have more discipline. We got to make sure that those things never happen again. You gotta be able to focus and lock in the entire game, and play football and compete, whether things are going good or not. We gave in at the end, and did some really dumb things. We didn't deserve to win. It was bad day for us."
Leading by 14 with just under 10 minutes left to go, Stanford scored 17 unanswered points to secure the come-from-behind win, capped off by a 52-yard field goal as time expired. The Cardinals gave up 406 yards to a Cardinal team that had been on a six-game losing streak, and committed 13 total penalties - including nine on defense.
Here's what Brohm had to say following the loss:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
