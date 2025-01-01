What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 35-34 Sun Bowl Win vs. Washington
EL PASO, Tex. - For the first time under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Louisville football program is victorious in the postseason, out-lasting Washington with a thrilling 35-34 win in the Sun Bowl.
"I give Washington a lot of credit," Brohm said. They fought to the end and made the game close. It was back and forth, and luckily, at the end, our guys just made more play than they did. Proud of our guys.
"There were some new faces mixed in with some some veterans, but they played hard to the end. While it wasn't perfect, that's what happens when you play good football teams. You got to just play hard, keep playing to the end, and hope that you come out with one more point than they did. That's what we did."
Louisville led by 14 entering the fourth quarter, but Washington scored a pair of touchdowns in the final period, including one with 51 seconds left. The Huskies went for the win with a two point conversion attempt, but were denied.
Here's what Brohm, quarterback Harrison Bailey and defensive tackle Jordan Guerad had to say following the win:
