What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 49-14 Win vs. Jacksonville State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of a shutout victory to kick off their 2024 campaign, the Louisville football program carried that momentum into their week two matchup against Jacksonville State, cruising to a 49-14 victory.
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Bell, running back Keyjuan Brown, defensive tackle Jared Dawson and linebacker T.J. Quinn had to say following the win:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
(Opening statement)
“Proud of our football team today. I thought they played hard for four quarters. We knew we would be tested better in this game. This team does a lot of different things and has some nuances on offense that you have to prepare for and you have to be good at it. They caught us on our heels a few times in the first half and got some points. (Our) offense was fairly efficient which was good because we got a lead and of course in the second half we made adjustments. We came out and played efficient football, we didn’t give up any points on defense. We played much better of course when we are efficient on offense and increasing the lead, it makes them do some things that they don’t want to do. So all those things tied into it but I do think we finished the game and played hard and came out with a good victory.”
(On how much confidence the running backs have)
“Well, we like our core of running backs and we have really from day one. They all have different elements that make them very useful and beneficial to the team. They are great teammates, they support each other. You never know who you are going to need. Don (Chaney) got a little injured today and came out with a high ankle, the others were able to step in. They have already played, they already have that experience so it just makes your team better when you can utilize more guys, keep them fresh and not get guys beat up. I think the offensive line has been really good to this point as well in the run game and the pass game of opening up holes and providing protection.”
(On Tyler Shough’s play today)
“Well, he has done a really good job. He was with us all spring, summer and fall and really he has been like this the whole time. So, I really can’t say we coached him that well. He came in, in my opinion, pretty doggone good. Now we got him up to speed on our offense and some things we do. We got him used to our personnel and how we call plays. He has a good arm, he is a good athlete, he has played a lot of football, he has got experience. He gets it, he has been very accurate in his passes which is important. Nothing rattles him so the composure factor is tremendous so just proud of his performance and he hung in there and did a great job for us.”
(On the defense struggles in the first half)
“It's a combination of both. We got beat on a perimeter pump screen pump where our safety’s just got to hang there and not bite the bait, that was unfortunate. They moved the pocket and hit some things up the seam on us where we got out of whack and kind of drifted a little bit too far. Some of those plays are a little unorthodox, but we prepare for them. And then we got caught in a zero blitz where they creased us for a run and touched in the end zone and of course, the quarterback was able scramble a lot in the first half up the middle. So, whether it’s the d-line, whether it’s the linebackers kind of hanging in there, whether it’s the safeties coming downhill… we got better in the second half. They did crease us for a few in the first half, but I like the way we responded and played the second half.
(On the early bye week)
“I would prefer zero bye weeks if you ask me. I would prefer to play every week and get into a routine and get in a patter and get into a flow. But, this year it’s two bye weeks for every team and we’ll use it the proper way. I think you want to get guys fresh even though we’ve just had two games, you want everybody to get healthy, get fresh. We’ve some guys knicked up and banged up a little bit. This game, we had a few come out already that are injured that we’ve got to get them as healthy as we can. We want to get the young guys some work this week as well and get a little head start on Georgia Tech and make sure we’re prepared for that. This week will be light for them and then start back up on Sunday with a bonus practice preparing for Georgia Tech and then have a normal week the next week. We’ll use it the right way and we’ll get these guys fresh.”
(On Tyler Shough’s command of the offense)
“He’s intelligent and, even though our terminology is different than what he’s used to, some of these plays are the same with a couple of nuances, and he’s learned it quickly. He understands it, he studies it, he knows that’s what he’s here to do. He came here with a purpose, which is what we love, and he’s a really good player. So we have to use these weapons like we can. We have to try to make him play as great as he possibly can every week. That’s our goal—to make him stand out, be efficient, throw for yards and produce points. We think he can do it. If we continue to block well and run the ball and give him some balance, and our receivers make big plays up the field, then good things will happen. We’ll be tested as we get going coming up with these next games, and we’ll see exactly where we’re at, but I do like the start we have.”
(On balancing offense and defense)
“In order to be a great football team, you have to be able to throw and run the ball. You can’t be one-dimensional, and, if you are, then you have the best players in the world and a great defense. For us, each element helps the other. The fact that we can run the football will help our passing. The fact that we can throw the football vertically will help our running game. You play both of them off each other, you figure out what the defense is doing and take what they give you to a certain extent. But if you’re good at both, then they have to make a decision about what to do. That’s what we want to do. We want to be efficient at both. We want to know exactly what we want to do in certain situations. You have to be able to stretch the field and get them off of you to open things up in the running game and to open up the screen game and some shorter throws, as well. I think all of those things matter. We think we have a pretty good feel for it. As we get playing some really good defenses, we’ll have to find a way to move the ball and get points anyway. I think we have a good plan.”
(On the work the offensive line did today that helped drive the running game)
“Like I said, I think our offensive line has been really efficient for two games. I am really proud of them. We have had some depth there that we built. Our starters have done a great job. They understand the package. They don’t get a lot of credit. The running backs, quarterbacks and receivers are getting credit and I get that. But they have opened up holes. When we needed to protect to throw the ball vertically, we did a good job of doing that. We gave up zero sacks today even though they squeezed in there a few times and our quarterback did a good job of getting the ball out. It is a job that you have to work really hard at and you have be physical and you have to be tough and know that you are not going to get a whole lot of credit but will probably get blamed when things don’t go well. These guys have really stepped up to the challenge and done a good job.”
(On playing 4-5 running backs at a time or pare that down as the season goes on)
“I know when we had our best team here, when I was an assistant coach with (Bobby) Petrino, we had five NFL running backs on the team at one time. It can help you and keep guys fresh. When certain guys get injured and other guys have already played, then you are going to be better. The one year we unfortunately lost Michael Bush, we had other guys who could play. Even though that was a devastating injury, he was a fantastic player, we had other guys who could play. This game Don (Chaney) went down with a high ankle sprain, we had other guys who had already played. Sometimes it can be too many, but at the same time, you know what, running backs, you have to keep them fresh. There are only so many carries you can make. We think we have a decent feel for what these guys are good at – what runs, screen game, perimeter game and all those things. They have been efficient and taken care of the ball and blocked fairly well. They have broken tackles. We have two true freshmen that have shown really good signs of speed and burst along with a couple of veterans. I think it is a good mixture. They all support each other. We have a bunch of tight ends too and we have some receivers. I think that we will get them all ready because you never know when you are you going to need them. You become a better football team the more you have.”
