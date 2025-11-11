Louisville Releases Statement After Man Indicted for Threatening Coach Jeff Brohm
The University of Louisville has released a statement following the indictment of a man charged with terroristic threatening and extortion against head football coach Jeff Brohm, his family and team quarterback Miller Moss.
"We are aware of the recent indictment of an individual who issued threats directed at our head football coach, his wife and kids, members of his coaching staff and student-athletes," Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said in a statement, per Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.
"Our student-athletes and coaches deserve to compete, learn and grow without fear. We are committed to supporting them and reinforcing the values of respect, integrity and accountability that define our program."
According to court records and the Louisville Courier Journal, a warrant for Brian Mandel, 38, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was entered on Nov. 10, after Mandel was indicted by a grand jury. He is facing six counts of terroristic threatening and one count of attempted extortion of over $10,000, per Louisville's WAVE News.
The extortion attempt is said to involve team quarterback Miller Moss.
Exact motivation is unclear at this time, but the alleged crimes are said to have occurred on Nov. 8 and 9, after the Cardinals lost to the California Golden Bears in overtime, per WAVE. There has been no arrest yet.
"We commend law enforcement for their swift and decisive action in addressing this matter," Heird added in the statement from the school. "Threats of violence have no place in our community or in sports, and we will continue to work closely with authorities to ensure a safe environment for all."