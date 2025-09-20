What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 40-17 Win vs. Bowling Green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there was certainly some clunkiness against Bowling Green, the Louisville football program was still able to excel in all three phases of the game, using that to score 33 unanswered points and win 40-17 to move to 3-0 on the young season.
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, running back Keyjuan Brown, safety D'Angelo Hutchinson and linebacker/safety Antonio Watts had to say following the win:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
(Opening Statement)
“I am proud of our football team. I thought we came ready to play. It seems like a long time since we played a game so our guys played hard. I thought our defense was solid. We didn’t give up any big plays. We had a couple backups in there, unfortunately, but really played physical football. We did a really good job. Special teams have been giving us a great edge and that is a huge plus. Field goals, we have been consistent with that got us points when we were not able to get the ball in the end zone. The return yardage we got and punts and kickoffs with Caullin (Lacy) and the team blocking well, that is just a huge plus. All of that was a huge difference maker for us. On offense, we made some plays that, once again, we had some penalties and some things that drove us back. We have to clean those up. It will never be perfect, but we have to find ways to be a little bit cleaner and a little bit sharper so that we can score points consistently and find ways to break some big plays.”
(On Miller Moss’ performance)
“We were a little down at the running back position, so we wanted to use the passing game and get him some completions. Caullin [Lacy] was the healthiest guy we had on our team at receiver, so we wanted to make sure we got him involved. You saw Dacari [Collins] step in and do a good job and TreyShun Hurry will be a good receiver for us. Chris [Bell} was a little nicked up, he played through it, so we appreciate that. Miller has to play well for us to win games and we’ve got to make sure we get him completions and find ways to get the ball out of his hand quickly so he doesn’t take a lot of hits. He works hard, and I think he understands our system and we’re hopeful that he continues to improve.”
(On Caullin Lacy being more involved in the offense)
“We do want to make sure he’s heavily involved in the offense and the return game. Like I said, we were a little short in some other areas that we didn’t publicize, but that definitely made his role increase. He is someone that we need to get touches - whether he’s in the slot, on the outside, or in the back field and the return game. In all four spots we need to utilize him because he’s strong, he runs well with the ball, he’s a competitor, he’s tough and he is someone that has to hopefully contribute like this every game for us to win.”
QB Miller Moss
(On getting more comfortable in the system)
“I mean I felt good. We won the game, so I feel good. That’s the most important thing. There are times where I feel like we are very much in rhythm, and I can anticipate the call and we’re rolling. And I think there are times that we had a couple three-and-outs and we stalled on a couple red zone drives and stuff like that. So I think the most important thing is to continue to win and continue to get better each week. And I think we have been able to do that up to this point. So, our success down the line is going to be contingent on our ability to continue to improve, and I think that one hundred percent applies to it.”
(On understanding the offense and making decisions)
“That’s a good observation. Yeah, definitely. I'm getting more comfortable in the system and how Jeff (Brohm) likes to operate, checking different things. So, that goes with what I'm saying, just continuing to get more comfortable. I was seeing things pretty well the at line of scrimmage and was able to get into some stuff. I think that third down you referenced, it was a zero blitz. That was something we saw a lot of against JMU and didn't necessarily handle well. I think that was good to see the progress there in terms of, this is what they're presenting, this is what we can get to based on that look. And it ended up being successful. I felt comfortable in the things we got to. I thought we executed well on that stuff and we’re going to have to continue to do that stuff.”
(On next week’s conference-opener at Pittsburgh)
“One thing I will say, just to preface for next week, is conference road games are extremely difficult to win. I don't care who you're playing. I don't care what time the game is. Conference road games are the most important and most difficult thing that a college football team faces. It’s going to be a true test of how together we are. We're going to have to face adversity. You go in there and there’s 70 people on our team, and tens of thousands on their team. So, I'm really excited for the test. I know Pitt has been a really good program. I know that staff has been there for a while, so we're going to have to embrace the challenge that week. But I think conference road games are our goal in college football.”
WR Caullin Lacy and RB Keyjuan Brown
S D'Angelo Hutchinson and LB/S Antonio Watts
(Photo of Ron English, Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
