What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 34-27 Win at Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It certainly was far from a perfect performance, but at the end of the day, it was still a win.
Despite digging themselves into a 17-0 first quarter hole, the Louisville football program didn't roll over in the face of adversity, instead mounting a comeback to eventually secure a 34-27 win.
"Without question, we're really proud of our football team. We hung in there and played until the end, we stuck together. I know fans think you just step on the field and win, but we talk all the time about how conference games would be just like this for the remainder of the year. You're going to face good football teams, they have talent, they're well coached. They know how to play football. You just got to hang in there, and you strive for perfection. But that's not realistic.
Louisville entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10, but scored 17 unanswered to claim victory. Placekicker Nick Keller tied his school record with a 57-yard field goal, tight end Jaleel Skinner caught a 12-yard game-tying touchdown, then fellow tight end Nate Kurisky's nine-yard receiving score sealed the game.
The Cardinals out-gained the Panthers 392 yards to 339 yards, with QB Miller Moss having a 339-yard and three-touchdown day. The Cardinals' defense also caught three interceptions, including two by linebacker T.J. Quinn.
"To be down 17, find a way to tie it up. Be down 10, find a way to take the lead, get multiple turnovers in the second half by our defense, hold them to zero points. Our guys did a great job," Brohm said. "I thought the BC comeback last year was great, this one I think tops that. But a huge win for our team, and I couldn't be prouder of them. They stood in there and took some blows, got right back up and kept swinging and fighting, and found a way to get the victory."
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss, wide receiver Chris Bell and linebacker T.J. Quinn had to say following the win:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
QB Miller Moss
WR Chris Bell
LB T.J. Quinn
