What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 28-16 Win at Virginia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another day, another comeback win for the Louisville football program.
Traveling down to Blacksburg for a showdown with Virginia Tech, the Cardinals were able to mount a second half comeback, escaping Lane Stadium with a 28-16 victory.
The Cardinals not only improve to 7-1 on the season, but move to 4-1 in ACC play to remain in the conference title race. They also earn their fourth comeback win of the season, and their second when trailing by more than a touchdown.
"Definitely proud of our football team today. I thought we were showed great grit, great toughness. It was a disappointing first half overall, and I think we all felt that. It was a little bit down one of the locker room, including myself and players. We could tell that. So we just kind of had to take a couple deep breaths, understand there's still 30 minutes of football to play. We can play better if we just go out there and believe in ourselves, and not take our foot off the gas.
"I think for the most part, we did that. We played hard, we made enough plays in the second half to win. We would like to play cleaner, sure, but that's football in conference games and against good teams. There's plenty of things to improve, but these guys have grit and they want to win, so it's fun coaching them."
Louisville trailed 16-7 at halftime, but scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half, out-gaining Virginia Tech 235-to-99 in the second half and 367-to-240 for the game. Running back Keyjuan Brown ran for 94 yards, including the go-ahead and game-icing touchdowns, with Isaac Brown rushed for 126 yards and a score of his own.
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss, running back Keyjuan Brown and linebacker T.J. Quinn had to say following the win:
