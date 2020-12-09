SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville WR Tutu Atwell Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football junior wide receiver Tutu Atwell has decided to forgo his remaining college eligibility and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, announcing the news on social media.

"Now that I have played my last game as a Cardinal, I would sincerely like to say farewell and to express my gratitude to the University of Louisville, for providing me the opportunity to receive an education," Atwell said in a statement. He would go on to thank head coach Scott Satterfield, his position coaches, "the entire Louisville family" as well as his own.

Atwell, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury over the last few weeks, would not have been able to play in Louisville's regular season finale vs. Wake Forest. He is the second Louisville player declare for the NFL Draft, following the footsteps of running back Javian Hawkins, who opted out last month.

The Miami, Fla. native saw a slight dip in production during his junior campaign due to injuries and defenses keying on him after a breakout sophomore year. He led the Cardinals with 46 receptions and seven touchdowns, and was second in receiving yards with 625.

Like Hawkins, Atwell burst onto the scene during Satterfield's first year at the helm. The 5-foot-9 & 165-pound receiver led the ACC with 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The latter tied the single-season school record while the former broke it.

Louisville (3-7, 2-7 ACC) has just one game remaining on the season, hosting Wake Forest on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. EST for their regular season finale. Satterfield told reporters Monday that he does not expect the Cardinals to play in a bowl game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 13

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Dwayne Ledford & Dez Fitzpatrick Talk Senior Day vs. Wake Forest

Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford & wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick met with the media to discuss their upcoming matchup with Wake Forest.

MatthewMcGavic

Scott Satterfield Talks South Carolina, Previews Wake Forest

Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield talks about him interviewing for the South Carolina job, and previews the Cardinals' upcoming game against Wake Forest.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Forward Dre Davis Named ACC Freshman of the Week

Davis is the first UofL player to earn the honor since David Johnson last season.

University of Louisville PR

Louisville's ACC/Big Ten Challenge vs. Wisconsin Postponed

It's the Cardinals' second impacted game since announcing an indefinite pause due to COVID-19.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Men's Basketball Cracks AP Top 25

The Cardinals vault into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the first time in the 2020-21 season.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Releases Response From NCAA

The NCAA has responded to Louisville's response regarding the Notice of Allegations against the men's basketball program.

MatthewMcGavic

Class of 2022 SF Tae Davis Commits to Louisville

The Warren Central small forward becomes the first commitment for the Louisville men's basketball program in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Head Coach Scott Satterfield to Stay at Louisville

The second-year head coach of the Cardinals tells the Courier-Journal that he will not be leaving the university for South Carolina.

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield Interviews with South Carolina

The name of the second-year head coach of the Cardinals once again comes up regarding the vacant position at South Carolina.

MatthewMcGavic