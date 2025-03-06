Report: Tutu Atwell Signs One-Year Deal With Rams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Tutu Atwell is staying on the West Coast.
The former Louisville wide receiver has signed a one-year, $10 million contract to remain with the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is fully guaranteed, per Schefter.
While he was not a regular starter in 2024, which was the final year of his rookie contract, Atwell still remained a fixture of the Rams' passing attack. In 17 games and five starts, he hauled in 42 receptions for 562 yards, both of which were career-highs. Those marks were both third on the team, behind only Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound receiver was drafted by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but had a quiet rookie campaign - although it did come with a Super Bowl win. He then made 29 appearances and 18 starts over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, catching 57 passes for 781 yards and four touchdowns during that span.
Atwell finished his Louisville career with 140 receptions for 2,307 yards and 21 touchdowns. The yardage mark is good for eighth in school history, while the touchdown total in tied for fourth. He logged 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019, tying the single-season school record in the latter category while breaking the former.
(Photo of Tutu Atwell: David Banks - Imagn Images)
