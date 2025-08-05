SI

Rams Extend Kyren Williams After Another Productive Season

Los Angeles is reportedly rewarding its bell cow.

Patrick Andres

Kyren Williams is reportedly the recipient of a big pay day.
Kyren Williams is reportedly the recipient of a big pay day. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams appear to like how their running game has looked the past two years.

The Rams are signing running back Kyren Williams to a three-year extension worth $33 million, according to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, $23 million of that money will be guaranteed.

Williams, 24, is entering his fourth year with Los Angeles. He had been scheduled to make $5.4 million in 2025 before hitting free agency in 2026.

The Rams picked Williams in the fifth round out of Notre Dame in 2022, and played him sparingly as a rookie. In September of 2023, Los Angeles traded its featured back—Cam Akers—to the Minnesota Vikings, opening the door for Williams to shine.

He rushed for 1,144 yards in '23, and his 95.3 yards per game led the league. He followed that Pro Bowl-caliber year up with 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024, both of which were career highs.

The Rams are scheduled to open 2025 against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL