Rams Extend Kyren Williams After Another Productive Season
The Los Angeles Rams appear to like how their running game has looked the past two years.
The Rams are signing running back Kyren Williams to a three-year extension worth $33 million, according to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, $23 million of that money will be guaranteed.
Williams, 24, is entering his fourth year with Los Angeles. He had been scheduled to make $5.4 million in 2025 before hitting free agency in 2026.
The Rams picked Williams in the fifth round out of Notre Dame in 2022, and played him sparingly as a rookie. In September of 2023, Los Angeles traded its featured back—Cam Akers—to the Minnesota Vikings, opening the door for Williams to shine.
He rushed for 1,144 yards in '23, and his 95.3 yards per game led the league. He followed that Pro Bowl-caliber year up with 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024, both of which were career highs.
The Rams are scheduled to open 2025 against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.