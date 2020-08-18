Tutu Atwell ranked as No. 40 player in College Football by PFF

The preseason hype continues to roll on for Tutu Atwell.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the Top 50 players in college football heading into the 2020 season, with the Louisville wide receiver coming in at No. 40.

"Atwell is an electric human with his speed. He has reportedly clocked a 40-yard time in the 4.2s, and it shows with his after the catch ability and when running a vertical route," PFF's Anthony Treash wrote.

"In addition to earning the highest grade by a considerable margin on screens last year and averaging over 16 yards after the catch on those plays, Atwell had 13 targets that came 20-plus yards downfield in which he was deemed open (more than a couple of steps of separation), which led the FBS."

The junior from Miami had an incredible breakout year under year one of head coach Scott Satterfield. In 2019 he recorded 1,276 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in 2019, both of which led the ACC.

Not only was his yardage mark eighth in the nation, but it broke the single-season school record previously held by Harry Douglas' 1,265 yards in 2007. His 12 touchdowns also ties a single-season school record with Ibn Green in 1998 & DeVante Parker in 2014.

Landing on PFF's College 50 list is far from the only recognition Atwell has received in this offseason. He also was named to the watch lists for both the Biletnikoff & Maxwell Awards, which are awarded to college football's top receiver & player of the year respectively.

PFF was also high on Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham. While he did not crack the College Top 50, he was named as the No. 22 starting QB in a separate list ranking all 130 FBS starters

As good as Atwell was in 2019, the 5-foot-9 & 165-pound slot receiver believes he can be even better in 2020.

“I feel like I’m a great player because I’ve been working on my technique and bettering my route running,” Atwell said following Louisville first scrimmage of the preseason. “Coach Brewer has done an amazing job helping me and teaching me what to do - how to set the defender up when he’s playing catch technique, and just how to get a little bit more separation.”

Louisville will return to the practice fields on Tuesday at 4:00pm, and are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp