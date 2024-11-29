Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Tyler Folmar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has secured another offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, as Tyler Folmar has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Tyler Folmar
Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 330 pounds
School: Cantonment (Fla.) Tate
Top Offers: The Citadel, Chattanooga, Louisiana, Southern Miss, West Florida
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8237 (2,055th)
Tyler Folmar's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: As you can tell by his measurables, Folmar is very far along in his physical development. He has a good mix of weight and muscle, and it is pretty evenly dispersed throughout his body. Add in a solid wingspan, and there's not a whole lot more you can ask from Folmar in this regard.
Athleticism: With the size that he has at his disposal, Folmar has a good amount of playing strength, but there are times where it seems that it could be a tinge better. While you don't expect someone of his size to have top end speed and agility, there's still a lot to be desired here. His lateral agility needs the most work, and he has overall stiffness when moving in the open field.
Instincts: Watching his junior and senior season tape, you can tell immediately that Folmar plays with a mean streak to him. He's not afraid to initiate contact, and finishes his blocks through the play, which is the mindset you want from an offensive lineman. His best work comes on run blocking, as he does a solid job of hunting out a defender to block, although his driving force is about average.
Polish: Folmar played mainly right tackle as a senior, but took a lot of reps at left tackle as a junior. The biggest thing he needs to fix is his tendency to just let his arms hang down pre-block, and he doesn't have a ton of striking power on his initial block. In pass protection, while he does a good job at not letting head-on blockers disengage, you can tell that he's not the most comfortable on kick steps.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is long term pickup for Louisville. Folmar has the size and physical tools that you want from an offensive tackle, but he still has a while to go in his overall development. He could see the field by his junior season at the power conference level.
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
