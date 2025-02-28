Watch: Louisville QB Tyler Shough Talks Pre-Draft Process at NFL Scouting Combine
INDIANAPOLIS - Prior to transferring to Louisville, Tyler Shough had a winding football journey.
He began his collegiate career at Oregon, but after three years in Eugene, he opted to enter the portal and wound up at Texas Tech. While he spent three years in Lubbock, due to a series of injuries, he never played a full season as a Red Raider.
Shough then entered the portal again, picking Louisville as the school to play the 2024 season - his final year of college. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal caller was able to play a full healthy season for the first time in his career, and it paid off massive dividends. Starting all 12 regular season games, Shough completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
Couple in a standout showing down at the Senior Bowl, Shough is generating a ton of buzz as he enters the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He, along with three other UofL teammates, will get talk to and perform in front of scouts and front office personnel for all 32 NFL teams - many of whom are already starting to move him up their draft boards.
"I was talented, and I had the work ethic and the passion, but I think you got to trust in God's timing, and understand that it's going to happen on its own, and it's going to happen in the best way for you," Shough said Friday during his media availability at the Combine I think you have to get injured, you have to go through some things, because all these things can happen in the NFL. You'll have success, and have failure. I feel really immensely equipped for that, and I'm really thankful for every every step."
On Friday, Shough spoke with the media during his scheduled availability at the Combine. He discussed his pre-draft process up to this point, the questions surrounding his age and injury history, the influences that his three stops had on him, and much more.
Below is the video from his press conferences:
