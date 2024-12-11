Louisville QB Tyler Shough Opts Out of Sun Bowl, Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville senior quarterback Tyler has declared for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and will not play in the Cardinals' upcoming matchup vs. Washington in the Sun Bowl, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Shough is the second Cardinal to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and opt out of the Sun Bowl, following wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks. Louisville has also seen 14 players enter the transfer portal as well.
Coming over from Texas Tech to play his final year of collegiate eligibility, he was able to play a full healthy season for the first time in his career, and it paid off massive dividends. Starting all 12 games, Shough completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal caller is the 13th quarterback in school history to throw for 3,000 yards in a single season, most recently accomplished by Jack Plummer last year.
Shough spent the previous three seasons of his collegiate career at Texas Tech, but was unable to play a full season each year. He suffered a broken collarbone four games into the 2021 season, missed a large chunk of the middle of the 2022 season due to another shoulder injury, then suffered a broken fibula just four games into the 2023 season
But when healthy, he had more than proven to be a capable quarterback. In 15 games over three seasons with the Red Raiders, Shough completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,922 yards and 20 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while rushing for 432 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Chandler Ariz. native spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Oregon, guiding the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship and berth in the Fiesta Bowl in his lone season as a starters in 2020. In 26 career games, he has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, along with 714 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
Louisville will conclude their 2024 season later this month with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl. Kickoff against the Huskies is set for Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST from Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
