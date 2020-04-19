Vince Tyra on Mekhi Becton: "I don't think he's going to be any trouble for any teams"

Following former Louisville offensive tackle and projected first round NFL Draft pick Mekhi Becton's flagged drug test from the NFL Combine, UofL athletic director Vince Tyra had the following to say to ESPN's Josina Anderson regarding the matter:

"He was great with the younger guys in the offensive line. He was just a great leader. He was always teaching the position and what to do. His work ethic was awesome. He played through the whistle non-stop, and was just a great guy with everyone including myself. I have a great relationship with Mekhi and his parents," Tyra told Anderson on Saturday. "Then off the field, he's a greta guy. He's got a great sense of humor. His girlfriend plays on our basketball team. I was around them as a young couple. I mean they are great people."

On Friday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Becton was one of multiple players to have drug tests flagged from the 2020 NFL Combine back in March. It was not specified why the test was flagged.

"If that's the case, I'm sure he'll address it properly; but he is terrific," Tyra said to Anderson. "He's a great talent, but I will tell you he's an awesome person. I would tell you it would be a surprise if he has a failed test. He's just been a model student-athlete for us. I'm not worried about him. He is going to have a great career. I don't think he's going to be any trouble for any teams."

He is now entering Stage 1 of the Substances of Abuse Intervention Program, where he will remain for the next 60 days. If he has no further flagged drug tests while in Stage 1, he will "assume the same status as Players who have never been referred to the Intervention Program" according to the new CBA.

Related: Mekhi Becton's Five Likely Landing Spots

Following a 2019 campaign that earned him First Team All-ACC honors and a 2020 NFL Combine where he ran a 5.1 40-yard dash despite his six-foot-seven & 364 pound frame, Becton is widely regarded as one of, if not the, top offensive lineman prospect in the draft. In the latest NFL Mock Draft released by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, he is projected to be selected by the New York Jets with the No. 11 overall pick.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp