UofL AD Vince Tyra Submits Plan for Fans at Home Football Games

Matthew McGavic

Cardinals fans could soon know whether or not they will be allowed to attend football games at Cardinal Stadium this year.

In a release from his personal Twitter account, University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra announced that he has formally submitted a plan to Governor Andy Beshear to host fans in a limited capacity at Cardinal Stadium. He also echoed the sentiments of the ACC regarding moving forward with fall football.

"As this week comes to a close, I can tell you that the Louisville Cardinals and the ACC are planning to move forward with the plan to play football. We do not anticipate this changing unless new information comes forward from the ACC Medical Advisory Group.

Additionally, we have submitted our plan for fans to be in attendance at home games in a limited capacity to Governor Beshear's office and we hope to receive an answer from them shortly. Once we do, we will reach out to our season ticket holders immediately.

- Athletic Director Vince Tyra

On Tuesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference released a statement that indicated it is dedicated to moving forward with fall sports unless information given to the league from its Medical Advisory Group indicated otherwise.

The football program has had a near-flawless return to campus, and is one of the only Louisville-sanctioned fall sports to not have to pause team-related activities since returning to campus. Since June 8, when voluntary physical activity began, the program has had just four positive cases of COVID-19. It was also reported that Louisville had zero positive cases when it tested over 100 players Tuesday morning.

"My hat's off to them," offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said earlier this week regarding head trainer Matt Summers and his staff. "We knew that when we were going to have the opportunity to come back, he and his staff have worked diligently nonstop at putting all these different plans together." 

Louisville will return to the practice fields Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. for its first scrimmage of fall camp. The Cards are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

