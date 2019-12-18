Louisville football signs 25 for 2020 recruiting class

Louisville signed 25 student-athletes to the 2020 recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday Dec. 18. In his first full recruiting class at Louisville, head coach Scott Satterfield signed players from 12 different states.

“We feel like it is a tremendous group of guys who have a lot of upside,” Satterfield said. “One thing we want to pride ourselves on is player development. When these guys get here, what kind of players can we make them.”

With the departure of 27 seniors after a 7-5 regular season, 12 of Louisville’s 25 signees will enroll when classes resume in January. Satterfield said it is important for players to go through spring practices and workouts to get acclimated to the college game and Louisville program.

“If you think about a year ago, we signed four as we were sitting here today, three of them came mid-term,” Satterfield said. “The opportunity we get to work with these guys for a little bit longer.”

Louisville signed players from 12 different states. Seven signees are from Georgia, which was the most of any state. Five signees were from Florida.

The depth of the offensive line was one of the biggest issues going into the 2019 season. Satterfield and his staff addressed the issue by signing five offensive linemen. Trevor Reid, a junior-college transfer, is the top-rated JUCO tackle in the country. Kobe Baynes, Austin Collins, Luke Kandra and Timothy Lawson signed as well.

Cartersville High School quarterback Tee Webb signed with Louisville after throwing for over 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Louisville adds three players on the defensive line in Ja’Darien Boykin, Jared Dawson and Dezmond Tell. Greedy Vance, Lovie Jenkins, Josh Minkins, Lovie Jenkins, Jamel Starks and Marqui Lowery join Louisville’s secondary.

Kameron Wilson is the second-highest rated player in the class as a linebacker. Marvin Dallas is the top-ranked JUCO outside linebacker. Zay Peterson is the third linebacker signed to the class.

Louisville added five wide receivers. Christian Fitzpatrick, Nicholas Malito, Jordan Watkins, Dexter Rentz and Braden Smith. Desmond Daniels is a tight end from Georgia.

Brock Travelstead signed as a kicker to help replace Blanton Creque.

Satterfield anticipates another player on the defensive side of the ball to sign tomorrow.