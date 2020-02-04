LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Results aid recruiting Scott Satterfield and Louisville staff

samdraut

Scott Satterfield and his staff don’t have to sell a dream anymore.

Louisville football completed its resurgence in Satterfield’s first year as the program’s head coach with a victory in the Music City Bowl over Mississippi State to cap an eight-win season. The coaching staff has more confidence in recruiting after Louisville finished second in the ACC Atlantic Division with five wins and solidified some of the vision discussed with recruits.

“Nobody gave us a chance to win eight (games) or anything close to that,” Satterfield said. “Now when you go into these high schools, you aren’t selling a dream. You have something tangible.”

Satterfield said Louisville can talk to higher profile recruits because of the first-year success. Satterfield was named ACC Coach of Year after Louisville rebounded from a 2-10 record in 2018.

Louisville had 21 players committed before its season opener against Notre Dame in 2019. Recruiting becomes easier with results.

“That was really hard last spring and summer when you hadn’t won an ACC game,” Satterfield said. “All we could do was say what we could do at App State, they don’t want to hear that, they want to know what you have done at this level. Now we can go show them that.”

The initial success has peaked players’ interests. Louisville hosted more than 50 recruits in January. Satterfield expects Louisville to get talented players, but still looks for the right kind of recruit for his program.

“We are still looking for fit as a player,” Satterfield said. “I don’t care if they have 75 offers or have five offers. If they have exactly what we need, then that’s who we are going to go after.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville baseball set for nationally televised games

Cardinals will play 18 games across ESPN family of networks for 2020 season

samdraut

Success builds confidence for Louisville football's offseason

Cardinals won't start from scratch during spring practices

samdraut

Louisville experiences culture of Team USA

Cardinals watch two practices, compete in exhibition against National team

samdraut

Angel McCoughtry returns to Louisville with Team USA

Louisville all-time leading scorer and rebounder finishes with 11 points for USWNT in exhibition

samdraut

USA Women's National Team tops Louisville in Exhibition

USWNT ends five-game collegiate tour against Louisville in preparation for Olympics

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. USA National Team

The Cardinals host the USA Women's National Team for an exhibition at the KFC Yum! Center

samdraut

Louisville tops NC State for eighth straight win

Ryan McMahon finishes with 23 points in Cardinal road victory

samdraut

David Johnson won't move into Louisville starting lineup

Freshman guard is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds in last five games

samdraut

Walk-ons glue for Louisville football

Scott Satterfield wants to continue to utilize walk-ons

samdraut

Scott Satterfield says Derek Nicholson "is a great fit" for Louisville

Cardinals added inside linebackers coach who spent one season at Louisville in 2014

samdraut