Report: North Carolina Targeting Louisville WRs Coach Garrick McGee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After retaining the same staff for back-to-back seasons, it appears that head coach Jeff Brohm could have to hire his first assistant coach since his took over the Louisville football program.
North Carolina is targeting wide receivers coach Garrick McGee for the same position with the Tar Heels, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
During his two-year stint with Louisville, McGee has both proven to be a great transfer portal recruiter, while also showcasing his ability to develop.
Georgia State transfer Jamari Thrash had 63 catches for 858 yards and six touchdowns in 2023, while Alabama transfer Ja'Corey Brooks posted 61 receptions for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns this season to take home First-Teams All-ACC honors. Additionally, after being the 1,288th-ranked prospect in the Class of 2022, Chris Bell is coming off of a career year where he logged 43 catches for 737 yards and four scores.
McGee followed Brohm to Louisville when he accepted the vacant head coaching spot ahead of the 2023 season. He spent the 2022 season on Brohm's staff while at Purdue, and while he spent just one year with the Boilermakers, his presence made a huge difference.
Purdue wide receivers tallied 2,555 receiving yards for the season for an average of 196.5 per game. Transferring from Iowa, wide receiver Charlie Jones put together a remarkable season, catching 110 passes for an FBS-best 1,361 receiving yards and the fourth-most receiving touchdowns with 12. He was tabbed as a Second-Team All-American by The Athletic and CBS.
Following his first stint with Louisville under Bobby Petrino from 2014 to 2015, the 51-year-old Tulsa, Okla. native spent two years at Illinois as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, two years at Missouri as an analyst and then their wide receivers coach, and then two seasons at Florida as an analyst and then their quarterbacks coach.
(Photo of Garrick McGee: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
