UofL Football Coaches & Players Finding Alternate Ways to get in Offseason Workouts

Just over three weeks ago on Mar. 6, the Louisville Football program had just completed their seventh practice of spring ball, and were getting ready to embark on the upcoming spring break. At the time, head coach Scott Satterfield had told his team to be cognizant of COVID-19 and to maintain proper hygiene, but at the same time wanted his team to be enjoy themselves while they were away.

Unbeknownst to him and everyone else in the program, that would be the final spring practice held by Louisville this season. COVID-19 quickly spread like an out of control wildfire, not only forcing the University of Louisville to cancel all athletic related events such as practice, but all the athletics facilities as well.

Over the ensuing days & weeks the United States slowly progressed toward a state of self-quarantine in attempt to slow the spread of the virus. This included shutting down non-essential businesses such as gyms and mandating that crowds not gather to certain sizes.

But while severely limited in what they can and cannot do in terms of offseason conditioning, it has just led the players & coaches to get more creative in how they maintain their physiques.

One workout of choice? Just nonchalantly pushing cars & trucks.

Future first-round pick offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, quarterback Micale Cunningham, and linebacker Thurman Geathers were among the current Cards showing off their ability to move a vehicle with ease.

Even some of the incoming freshmen were getting in on the action. Linebacker Zay Peterson, safety Lovie Jenkins & linebacker Kameron Wilson also proving they're "Ford tough".

But don't worry, they're even partaking in more "normal" routines and drills, as documented by quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce.

While not resorting to physical activity as demanding as enforcing your will on a vehicle, the coaching staff is even adapting to the change as well and are even getting their families involved. Running backs coach Norval McKenzie took sprints with his son Storm, and strength & conditioning coach Mike Sirignano hauled a sled carrying his son Dominic down the street.

They might be under a set of unprecedented circumstances, but it hasn't stopped them from grinding towards next season.

