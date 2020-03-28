Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

UofL Football Coaches & Players Finding Alternate Ways to get in Offseason Workouts

Matthew McGavic

Just over three weeks ago on Mar. 6, the Louisville Football program had just completed their seventh practice of spring ball, and were getting ready to embark on the upcoming spring break. At the time, head coach Scott Satterfield had told his team to be cognizant of COVID-19 and to maintain proper hygiene, but at the same time wanted his team to be enjoy themselves while they were away.

Unbeknownst to him and everyone else in the program, that would be the final spring practice held by Louisville this season. COVID-19 quickly spread like an out of control wildfire, not only forcing the University of Louisville to cancel all athletic related events such as practice, but all the athletics facilities as well.

Over the ensuing days & weeks the United States slowly progressed toward a state of self-quarantine in attempt to slow the spread of the virus. This included shutting down non-essential businesses such as gyms and mandating that crowds not gather to certain sizes.

But while severely limited in what they can and cannot do in terms of offseason conditioning, it has just led the players & coaches to get more creative in how they maintain their physiques.

One workout of choice? Just nonchalantly pushing cars & trucks.

Future first-round pick offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, quarterback Micale Cunningham, and linebacker Thurman Geathers were among the current Cards showing off their ability to move a vehicle with ease.

Even some of the incoming freshmen were getting in on the action. Linebacker Zay Peterson, safety Lovie Jenkins & linebacker Kameron Wilson also proving they're "Ford tough".

But don't worry, they're even partaking in more "normal" routines and drills, as documented by quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce.

While not resorting to physical activity as demanding as enforcing your will on a vehicle, the coaching staff is even adapting to the change as well and are even getting their families involved. Running backs coach Norval McKenzie took sprints with his son Storm, and strength & conditioning coach Mike Sirignano hauled a sled carrying his son Dominic down the street.

They might be under a set of unprecedented circumstances, but it hasn't stopped them from grinding towards next season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 28th

Today in Louisville men's basketball NCAA Tournament history for March 28th.

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville makes Top 6 for Yale grad transfer Jordan Bruner

The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 10.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in his senior season for the Yale Bulldogs.

Matthew McGavic

Donovan Mitchell reveals his Top 5 All-Time Louisville Athletes

Who do you think Donovan included in his top five?

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville will face Arkansas, Colorado State & San Francisco at MGM Main Event in Las Vegas

It will be Louisville basketball's first trip to Las Vegas since 2007.

Matthew McGavic

How Well Will Bridgewater Fare in Carolina?

I sat down with All Panthers' Schuyler Callihan to get his insight as to how Teddy Bridgewater will fare as a Carolina Panther.

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville Makes Top 6 For Bowling Green Grad Transfer Justin Turner

He averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game In his senior season for the Falcons.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Loses Out On Two Grad Transfer Targets

Louisville Basketball is no longer in the running for grad transfers EJ Anosike & Kevin Marfo.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 27th

Today in Louisville men's basketball NCAA Tournament history for March 27th.

Matthew McGavic

Leadership is the Legacy that Adam Elliott Hopes To Leave for Louisville Baseball

The senior left-handed pitcher hopes that his leadership is what he will be known for if his time with Louisville is indeed over.

Matthew McGavic

Dana Evans' breakout built from trust

Junior guard named ACC Player of the Year, All-American

samdraut