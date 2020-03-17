Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville cancels all athletic related activities for 2019-20 academic year

samdraut

With the widespread health risks associated with COVID-19 (coronavirus), the University of Louisville has canceled all athletic related activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced today, March 17.

The ACC decided to suspend all athletic activities with the league’s members in an unanimous decision.

Athletic Director Vince Tyra sent a letter to Louisville fans thanking them for continued support during the pandemic.

“As you know, due to the ever-evolving developments of COVID-19, the University of Louisville, in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA, has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice,” Tyra said. “While this is an extremely tough time for the entire Louisville Athletics community, the health and safety of our student athletes, fans, and staff is of the utmost importance. Plans could be altered at any time as more information becomes available in this very fluid and unprecedented matter. We are committed to open and continued communication.”

Tyra said competition is impossible right now.

“Our focus right now needs to be on how we can console, motivate and guide those around us, and to use this time to lay the critical groundwork for our next, best chapter,” Tyra said. “I am so proud of the student athletes, coaches and staff and fans.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Athletics

The Atlantic Coast Conference has cancelled all athletic related activities through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

Matthew McGavic

Darius Perry Enters Transfer Portal

University of Louisville men's basketball junior guard Darius Perry has entered the transfer portal.

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville In Contact With Quinnipiac Grad Transfer Kevin Marfo

The forward averaged a double double for the Bobcats, including a Division I best 13.3 rebounds per game.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 16th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 16th.

Matthew McGavic

Mekhi Becton Ranked As Third Best Offensive Lineman Prospect In Updated SI Draft Rankings

Thanks to a head-turning combine performance, Mekhi Becton's 2020 NFL Draft stock continues to rise.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 15th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 15th.

Matthew McGavic

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino hired at Iona

Former coach reached three Final Fours and won a national championship at Louisville

samdraut

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 14th

With the 2020 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament cancelled, Louisville Report will go back in time to recap all of the University of Louisville men's basketball's NCAA Tournament games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to Sports-Reference.com for boxscores and the Courier-Journal for newspaper archives.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: Cards Avoid Upset, Sneak Past Ohio

Louisville nearly started their 1961 NCAA Tournament run with a loss to the Ohio University Bobcats, a team they had beaten by 33 less than a month earlier.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: Louisville Upsets Michigan State To Claim 1st Final Four

Second half adjustments from head coach "Peck" Hickman and a pair of 20 point performances from the Cardinals powered their upset victory over Michigan State, and sent them to their first ever Final Four.

Matthew McGavic