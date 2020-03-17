Louisville cancels all athletic related activities for 2019-20 academic year

With the widespread health risks associated with COVID-19 (coronavirus), the University of Louisville has canceled all athletic related activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced today, March 17.

The ACC decided to suspend all athletic activities with the league’s members in an unanimous decision.

Athletic Director Vince Tyra sent a letter to Louisville fans thanking them for continued support during the pandemic.

“As you know, due to the ever-evolving developments of COVID-19, the University of Louisville, in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA, has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice,” Tyra said. “While this is an extremely tough time for the entire Louisville Athletics community, the health and safety of our student athletes, fans, and staff is of the utmost importance. Plans could be altered at any time as more information becomes available in this very fluid and unprecedented matter. We are committed to open and continued communication.”

Tyra said competition is impossible right now.

“Our focus right now needs to be on how we can console, motivate and guide those around us, and to use this time to lay the critical groundwork for our next, best chapter,” Tyra said. “I am so proud of the student athletes, coaches and staff and fans.”

